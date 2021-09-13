FIFA 22 Ratings: Chelsea reveal cards for Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell 

Chelsea have officially unveiled FIFA 22 ratings for Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva. Taking to Twitter with a revealing video, the Premier League giants lifted the lid on the suspense ahead of the release of the popular video game.

Brazilian defender Silva, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer, has retained his previous rating of 85 in FIFA 22. Chilwell, on the other hand, has received a boost from 81 to 82 in the FIFA ratings this year.

Both Silva and Chilwell started the Champions League final for Chelsea in May. Although Silva had to hop off injured, Chilwell ended up providing an excellent contribution as the Blues reigned supreme over Manchester City.

Despite their commendable first season at Chelsea, both defenders have endured a tough start to the ongoing campaign. Silva had to wait until last Saturday to make his first start for Chelsea this term, while Chilwell has yet to play a single competitive minute.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic leaks FIFA 22 rating

As the excitement builds up to the release of FIFA 22, Christian Pulisic has leaked his FIFA 22 rating card on Instagram. The Chelsea forward, who is currently out injured, has received an upgrade from his FIFA 21 rating.

Pulisic has been awarded an overall rating of 82 in FIFA 22, which is one more compared to the previous edition. He has also received a boost when it comes to attributes like dribbling (84 to 86) and his passing.

N'Golo Kante was the highest-rated Chelsea player in FIFA 21, however, with the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, the midfielder's dominance could be under jeopardy. Chelsea have yet to officially unveil ratings for other players as of now.

Notably, FIFA 22 is set to be released worldwide across all platforms on October 1. But enthusiasts who pre-order the Ultimate Edition of the game will be able to play it from September 27.

Chelsea return to action on Tuesday as they lock horns with Russian powerhouse Zenit in the Champions League. The Blues, who are the defending champions in the competition, have been drawn in Group H where the other two teams are Juventus and Malmo.

German head coach Thomas Tuchel has hinted that both Silva and Chilwell are available for selection. However, Pulisic is injured as mentioned above and is not expected to return to the field anytime soon.

