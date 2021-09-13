Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 22 rating revealed 

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's FIFA 22 rating has been revealed. The Portuguese has received an overall rating of 91 in the upcoming edition of the popular video game.

Considering the previous edition of FIFA, Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a dip in terms of ratings on FIFA 22. Previously, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had been rated at 92.

The FIFA 22 ratings have been revealed in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's enthralling second Manchester United debut at Old Trafford. The 36-year-old netted a brace as the Red Devils secured a thumping 4-1 win over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who spent almost 12 years away from Old Trafford, has now returned with a desire to win more trophies. By his own admission, the mercurial forward wants to lift Manchester United to where they deserve to be and he has started in spectacular fashion.

Despite the slight dip in his FIFA 22 rating, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make a significant impact for Manchester United this term. If everything goes well, he may even force EA Sports to boost his rating for the next FIFA edition.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the third-best rated player on FIFA 22

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski are both rated above Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFA 22. Notably, Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer this summer, has been rated as the best player with a rating of 93 on FIFA 22.

Lewandowski, meanwhile, is rated at 92 and in between both Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. The Bayern Munich striker has received an upgrade due to his record-breaking Bundesliga campaign last season. Lewandowski had an overall rating of 91 in FIFA 21.

Several other players have also had their FIFA 22 ratings revealed. Jan Oblak is the highest-rated goalkeeper in the game, with the Atletico Madrid custodian equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's 91 overall rating. Kylian Mbappe is another player to have the same rating as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Notably, both Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City and Neymar of PSG are also rated at 91. As such, PSG have as many as three players among the top 10 for overall ratings.

N'Golo Kante is the highest rated Chelsea player in FIFA 22 with an overall rating of 90, just like Harry Kane, Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen. FIFA 22 is set for an official worldwide release on October 1.

