Watch: FIFA 22 gameplay reveal trailer released

Football lovers can finally recover from their Copa America and Euro 2020 blues by watching the official FIFA 22 gameplay reveal. The latest game in the hugely famous video game franchise FIFA has already garnered a lot of positive reviews from fans.

FIFA 22 is all set to bring in a host of new features that will take football gaming to the next level. The most unique and exciting feature of them all is probably the HyperMotion Gameplay Technology.

Where to watch FIFA 22 Gameplay Reveal?

Players can head over to the official FIFA YouTube channel EA SPORTS FIFA to watch the gameplay reveal. Even though the video did not reveal much of the gameplay, it has a string of interviews that players can watch. These interviews provide a sneak peak into the new features that FIFA 22 is all set to introduce.

Exciting features in FIFA 22

Closer look at FIFA 22 gameplay with Hypermotion ⚡️



EA Sports have used 11v11 match capture to record 22 professional footballers showing off their skills on a full-size pitch. As many as 8.7 million frames were captured by the algorithm to make the game even more realistic.

Another exciting feature all set to be introduced in FIFA 22 is that the new AI will be able to make six times more decisions in one second than the AI of FIFA 21. Defensive AI will give players a tough time winning matches.

Aside from these, players can also engage in realistic air battles, better ball control, player interaction, goalkeeper system improvement, superior ball physics, and lots more. Players will have to work on their attacking tactics and skill moves if they want to ace the thrilling matches offered by FIFA 22.

