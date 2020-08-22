5 best Android games like FIFA Mobile

FIFA is one of the best sports game franchises in the world. With its growing popularity in the video gaming world, the Android version of the series came out in 2016. From then on, FIFA Mobile (known as FIFA Football on Google Play Store) has gained a lot of popularity all over the world.

FIFA Mobile is, in fact, in the top five grossing sports games on this app. It is rated 3.8 stars on the Play Store and has been downloaded more than 100 millions times.

If you have played this Electronic Arts offering and are searching for more games of similar nature, you can try out the following football games on your Android smartphone:

Five best Android games like FIFA Mobile

1. eFootball PES 2020

eFootball PES 2020 (Image Credits: Google Play)

This is a great competitive football simulation game that will enthral you with its graphics. There are over seven purchasable squads, and you can play over local and online networks. Some of the matches might make you feel that they are scripted, but the graphics are great, so you can try it out!

2. Score! Hero

Score! Hero (Image Credits: Google Play)

There are over 700 levels in this game, so you can be assured that you will not feel bored while playing it. Whether it’s a through ball or a bent shot, the gameplay allows you to control the action that you want to see on-screen. There are also regular events that you can take part in to win rewards.

3. Football Manager 2020 Mobile

Football Manager 2020 (Image Credits: ePinGi)

This game features over 60 leagues that you can compete in. Your first step is to choose a club, and then assemble talented players and work towards building their strength. The game is entirely based on the tactics that you use to ensure that your team wins. So, create your dream squad and aim for the stars!

4. Rumble Stars Football

Rumble Stars Football (Image Credits: Google Play)

If you want to play football with a fun twist, you can go for this game. Rumble Stars also supports the multiplayer mode, which will allow you and your friends to play together and have a good time. The physics are a bit wacky, but the adorable characters will surely win your heart and help you outsmart your rivals.

5. World Football League

World Football League (Image Credits: Google Play)

In this game, you will be able to play with 60 national teams and 60 football clubs, with a whopping 2,000 players in total! The best part is that you can save images and videos of those cool goals that you score. There are four different modes that you can choose from, namely Exhibition, Cup, League, and Training.