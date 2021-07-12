New FIFA 22 Pro Clubs feature in Career Mode: Create-A-Club, FUT Heroes and more allegedly underway

FIFA 22 finally got an official reveal trailer, which showcases the brand new HyperMotion technology. The official website was also updated with a list of some of the new features that will be added to the game.

Fans have been expecting a trailer for quite a while now, and EA just revealed a short one showing little gameplay. It features FIFA 22 Cover Star Kylian Mbappe, along with FIFA ambassadors Heung-Min Son, Phil Foden, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Christian Pulisic.

All players can be seen wearing motion capture suits as the short video tries to convey the idea that the new HyperMotion technology is an advanced AI learning mechanism.

Unfortunately, it seems PC players will be left out from experiencing this new technology, and console players seem to be the sole focus as usual.

FIFA 22 Pro: New features added in Career Mode and Pro Clubs reveal coming soon

All the new features that have been revealed

The trailer seemed to be solely focused on highlighting the new HyperMotion technology, with not much information about anything else. Here is how EA described the new feature in their own words:

"Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world’s game." - EA Newsroom

All this implies that FIFA 22 has been made with a heavy emphasis on realism and players can expect more human-like gameplay than ever with this new technology.

The game utilizes a machine-learning algorithm to create a much more advanced AI than previous iterations. EA has also added improved ball physics, revamped goalkeeper AI, new attacking tactics and a new gameplay mechanic called Explosive Sprint.

Career Mode, FUT Heroes and Pro Clubs

Career Mode will now allow players to create and play as their own club (Image via EA Games)

Career Mode is getting a massive change in FIFA 22, as players can now build their dream club and lead them to glory. The Player Career has also been improved, promising much more immersion.

FUT 22 is getting a new feature through FUT Heroes, where players can get some of the most memorable football players like Diego Milito and Mario Gomez.

Each FUT Hero has a distinct league-specific chemistry that is linked to their own hero moment. This adds a green Club connection to any player inside the same link, in addition to the standard 'nation' link.

Pro Clubs is getting new customization options alongside a new player growth system through which players will gain better control over the progression of their Virtual Pro.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul