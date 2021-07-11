New FIFA 22 Career Mode: Everything we know so far

The reveal trailer for FIFA 22 just dropped, starting rumors and speculation of what features the game will have.

Naturally, FIFA 22 will have a Career Mode where players can hash out their own experience in the sport. Creating a club and leading them to victory will be one of the most important features of FIFA 22.

Per EA Sports, FIFA 22 Career Mode will give players more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse themselves in the journey of a professional player across multiple generations of gaming devices.

Everything we know so far about the FIFA 22 Career Mode

FUTZone on Twitter has been extremely active since the reveal trailer for FIFA 22 launched. First off is the release date. FIFA 22 will arrive on October 1, allowing players to jump into Career Mode right away.

Available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Coming October 1, 2021



OCTOBER 1ST IS THE #FIFA22 RELEASE DATE ✅ — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) July 11, 2021

Career Mode appears to be getting a massive overhaul, per EA Sports and FUTZone Twitter. This is going to be a welcome sight for FIFA 22 players looking for something fresh after years of typical Career Mode experience.

Enjoy an overhauled Player Career experience that gives you more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse yourself in your Pro’s journey through the game.



NEW PLAYER CAREER MODE INCOMING. #FIFA22 — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) July 11, 2021

Not only will there be a Player Career Mode, there will be a Manager Career Mode. This will let FIFA 22 players pick between locking in as one created character or creating a club of their own to manage fully to the highest tiers of the sport.

CREATE A CLUB IS COMING TO MANAGER CAREER MODE IN #FIFA22 🚨 — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) July 11, 2021

They are also speculating a new Social Media feature coming to the FIFA 22 Career Mode. This could be anything from a simple feed on the side of the screen or online interactions that shape careers and player relationships.

NEW SOCIAL MEDIA FEATURE COMING TO CAREER MODE! 🚨#FIFA22 — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) July 11, 2021

Face scanning is a huge part of character creation in gaming these days. Per FUTZone, it appears that the FIFA 22 Career Mode will allow players to put their own faces on their player or manager.

🚨 BREAKING: You MAY be able to put your OWN FACE on your #FIFA22 Gameface for Player Career Mode and for your Manager Face in CAREER MODE! WOW! 👀 — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) July 11, 2021

@FUT21News on Twitter has a massive following and all but confirmed the FUTZone speculation. This brings as much truth to the new features as possible without total confirmation by EA Sports themselves.

🚨 CAREER MODE NEWS & INFO! ✅



- You can now create your own club



- Player career mode has been “overhauled” in a range of ways, however we don’t have much specific detail on this yet



- New social media feature added



Looks like this could be a promising year for career! — FIFA 22 News (@FUT21News) July 11, 2021

With FIFA 22 and its Career Mode, there is a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned for confirmation from EA Sports as all of these features are too promising and exciting to not be in the game.

Here's what some excited fans had to say about the release of the gameplay trailer:

The Bridge in fifa 22 😩🤩 pic.twitter.com/UCXBI9wXGJ — Jake🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💙 (@CFC_JakeC) July 11, 2021

Reece James has a #FIFA22 Face Scan 👀 pic.twitter.com/mVH17QkCeV — FUTZone | #FIFA22 News (@FUTZONECENTRAL) July 11, 2021

I honestly don’t care about player motions nor graphics features bc it’s already at a top level. I care about ai deflections, rebounds, new server locations and new game modes for #fifa22. — Krasi (@KrasiFIFA) July 11, 2021

YOU CAN CREATE A CLUB IN CAREER MODE IN FIFA 22😵‍💫 — Fern (@RussGetAChipPls) July 11, 2021

#Stadia community and #sbcn someone please make tournament for #FIFA22 this year please do this — lord gaming man (@lordgamingman) July 11, 2021

Interesting in the FIFA 22 trailer, Barnet's, Woking's & Stockport County's grounds were all featured — Thomas Feaheny (@ThomasFeaheny) July 11, 2021

Edited by Ashish Yadav