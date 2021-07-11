New FIFA 22 Career Mode: Everything we know so far

The reveal trailer for FIFA 22 just dropped, starting rumors and speculation of what features the game will have.
Naturally, FIFA 22 will have a Career Mode where players can hash out their own experience in the sport. Creating a club and leading them to victory will be one of the most important features of FIFA 22.
Per EA Sports, FIFA 22 Career Mode will give players more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse themselves in the journey of a professional player across multiple generations of gaming devices.
Everything we know so far about the FIFA 22 Career Mode
FUTZone on Twitter has been extremely active since the reveal trailer for FIFA 22 launched. First off is the release date. FIFA 22 will arrive on October 1, allowing players to jump into Career Mode right away.
Career Mode appears to be getting a massive overhaul, per EA Sports and FUTZone Twitter. This is going to be a welcome sight for FIFA 22 players looking for something fresh after years of typical Career Mode experience.
Not only will there be a Player Career Mode, there will be a Manager Career Mode. This will let FIFA 22 players pick between locking in as one created character or creating a club of their own to manage fully to the highest tiers of the sport.
They are also speculating a new Social Media feature coming to the FIFA 22 Career Mode. This could be anything from a simple feed on the side of the screen or online interactions that shape careers and player relationships.
Face scanning is a huge part of character creation in gaming these days. Per FUTZone, it appears that the FIFA 22 Career Mode will allow players to put their own faces on their player or manager.
@FUT21News on Twitter has a massive following and all but confirmed the FUTZone speculation. This brings as much truth to the new features as possible without total confirmation by EA Sports themselves.
With FIFA 22 and its Career Mode, there is a lot to look forward to. Stay tuned for confirmation from EA Sports as all of these features are too promising and exciting to not be in the game.
Here's what some excited fans had to say about the release of the gameplay trailer: