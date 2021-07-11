ISL to be featured on console and PC versions of FIFA 22

Indian football fans can rejoice as the Indian Super League (ISL) will soon be the added to the PC and console versions of FIFA 22.

FIFA video game's origin can be traced back to 1993, having a rich and nostalgic journey with American developer Electronic Arts. However, their connection with Indian football began in 2012 as EA Sports included an Indian football team for the first time, in the FIFA 13 version.

India vs Argentina Friendly match in FIFA 14 (Image via EA Sports)

ISL came into existence in 2014, featuring internationally renowned footballers like Roberto Carlos, Marco Materazzi, and Diego Forlan, increasing the hype of the sport to a completely new level.

India possesses a major section of FIFA's gaming community and thus EA Sports started receiving loads of requests from fans to include the Indian domestic league in the game.

As confirmed by Khelnow today, the upcoming edition of the immensely popular FIFA football video-game franchise will finally introduce the Indian Super League to fans.

As of now, the league will feature 12 Indian club teams, namely SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Pune City, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, Jamshedpur FC, North East United FC, Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, and Chennaiyin FC.

Having the Indian Super League in EA Sports' FIFA 22 might be helpful for the growth of esports culture in India.

FIFA 22's offical cover (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

The Indian Super League has already been a part of FIFA's mobile version for the last few years. Currently, with the inclusion of the league as a separate entity on PC and the console version of the game, fans consider it to be no less than a game-changer for the Indian gaming community.

Reportedly, the organizers of Football Sports Development Ltd. are close to completing paperwork on the historic deal. The ISL clubs have been informed to finalize the jersey designs soon for their implementation in FIFA 2022.

Our dreams to play ISL in FIFA from the day a rumour about it started is finally highly likely to happen! 🎉🎊#EASports #FIFA22 #FSDL #IndianSuperLeague #ISL #IndianFootball #IFTWC pic.twitter.com/upg4TCDfwq — Indian Football Team for World Cup (@IFTWC) July 11, 2021

FIFA has always been one of the most played esports in India, so having the option to explore the game with their favorite teams will certainly be something special for Indian football fans.

Leaks have suggested that FIFA 22's pre-orders could go live as early as 12 July and will likely be released between 24 September and 8 October, 2021, judging by the release in previous years.

Edited by Ashish Yadav