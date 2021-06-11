Hackers hit EA Sports, steal source codes for FIFA 21, Battlefield and more

Hackers reportedly broke into servers at gaming giant EA Sports, making off with key game files for popular titles like FIFA 21, Battlefield and The Sims. The data has now been illegally put up for sale on the dark web.

According to a report by Vice, the hackers claimed to have stolen 780GB worth of data from Electronic Arts that includes source code and matchmaking server code for FIFA 21. The data also includes source codes for Frostbite and the engines that power games like Battlefield and The Sims.

Hackers broke into the systems of Electronic Arts, one of the world's biggest video game publishers, and stole game source code. CNN's Alex Marquardt reports. https://t.co/CAGuMuabkJ pic.twitter.com/ScOa3yBX5C — CNN (@CNN) June 10, 2021

The stolen information also includes proprietary EA frameworks, multiple software development kits, and codes for game optimization. The hackers are apparently trying to sell the data as their forum (Raid Forum) posts display samples of screenshots claiming to demonstrate their access to EA data. Their website post says,

"We sell the FIFA 21 full src code and tools. Only serious and reputed members all other would be ignored."

Hackers flexing their theft as they put up FIFA 21's source codes for sale (Screengrab via Raid Forums)

However, they didn't reveal the entirety of EA Sports' stolen information, the complete version of which can be bought through their illegal forum.

EA Sports is currently investigating the matter and confirmed that there is no risk to player privacy

Image via EA Sports

Once the incident of data theft went viral over social media, EA Sports authorities confirmed to various media hubs that the attack was not ransomware and that no personal data or information about players was included in the breached files.

Game giant EA said hackers stole source code on its “FIFA 21” videogame but that no player data was accessed https://t.co/gRWWkNuFqK — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 10, 2021

According to the organization, they are currently looking into the matter with serious concern and have already made security improvements. They are also actively working on legal procedures as part of this ongoing criminal investigation and have assured fans that the situation won't have an impact on their games and business.

A displayed screenshot of FIFA 21's stolen codes (Screengrab via Raid Forum)

Surprisingly, EA Sports' data hacking incident occurred just a few days before E3 2021's kick-off and a few months before FIFA 22's official release.

