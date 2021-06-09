Assassins Creed to revisit the Vikings, but plenty new to look forward to in Ubisoft Forward 2021

Like all other years, Ubisoft Forward is the highlight of E3 2021 as well, and it is unlikely to disappoint.

The publisher possesses a plethora of franchises to show off, but there's always a possibility from Ubisoft for some unexpected reveals. Even though games like Far Cry 6, Rider's Republic, The Division: Heartland, and Rainbow 6: Quarantine are set to receive their official launch dates, there's unlikely to be a new game in the Assassin's Creed franchise this year.

Still, fans won't leave the event disheartened, as leaks suggest there's more DLC to come along with the Siege of Paris. Assassin's Creed: Valhalla recently received the Wrath of the Druids last month. The Siege of Paris is on its way to the Vikings, and now, according to rumors, a third DLC, dubbed "Meteor," staged in North Africa, could be announced at Ubisoft Forward 2021.

Save the date! This Saturday, tune in to #UbiForward to see more of what's coming next in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. #AssassinsCreed 🔥✨ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 7, 2021

Ubisoft Forward is scheduled for E3 on Saturday, June 12th, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. IST, with a pre-show lined up an hour before.

Ubisoft Forward 2021 might not have a new title for Assassin's Creed fans, but a third DLC for Valhalla could be on its way

Valhalla has been the most successful title in the Assassin's Creed franchise so far, and it is one of the main reasons for Ubisoft's most successful quarter of sales ever last Christmas. So Ubisoft is likely to hold on to the Clan of the Vikings for a bit longer before they move on to their next Assassin's Creed title.

Recently, French content creator and reliable industry insider, J0nathan, revealed that the second DLC of Valhalla, "The Siege of Paris," will be set in the kingdom of Francia, a few years after the events of the base game in 885.

Details about The Siege of Paris, including its release date, will likely be officially revealed on June 12th at the Ubisoft Forward event.

A Third DLC for Assassin's Creed: Valhalla?

Rumors about Meteor, which is expected to be the codename of the third DLC of the ongoing Creed title, have also been making rounds on the internet over the past few months. As for its theme, J0nathan believes that Meteor would center on Norse mythology, particularly in Musphelheim and North Africa.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed by Ubisoft, fans expect to receive answers to their speculated queries about the rumored DLCs at Ubisoft Forward.

