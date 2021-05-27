Top 5 games that might be revealed at Ubisoft Forward 2021

Ubisoft confirmed its participation in E3 2021. This year's Ubisoft Forward will be a digital press briefing, similar to that of 2020, and it will include the revelation of multiple Ubisoft titles.

Though the organization has yet to specify the details of this year's featured games at Ubisoft Forward, fans have high expectations of catching a first glimpse of new trailers for various titles like Far Cry 6, Riders Republic, and The Division Heartland.

Ubisoft Forward 2021 will also possibly see Ubisoft announce new updates for ongoing games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Rainbow Six Siege, Hyper Scape, and The Division 2.

Following several leaks, there is also the possibility that Ubisoft might reveal more updates to their new Star Wars title, which was announced earlier this year. Ubisoft was the first major publisher to announce Ubisoft Forward's presence at E3 2021. The event will be in digital mode and will start on June 12th.

Here's a list of the top five Ubisoft games that might be introduced in E3 2021.

5 most anticipated games that might get revealed in Ubisoft Forward 2021

#5 - Beyond Good and Evil 2

Image via Ubisoft

Fans have been waiting for Beyond Good and Evil's sequel for a long time, since it was released back in 2003. 14 years later, Ubisoft finally revealed at E3 2017 that their work on a prequel to the game was in progress and that it was named Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Ubisoft also showcased a cinematic trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2 at Ubisoft Forward 2018 and assured fans that it would definitely be worth the wait. Since then, there have been no updates about the game. But, with the confirmation of Ubisoft's participation in the all-digital E3 2021, fans can expect some positive progress reports from the Beyond Good and Evil franchise.

#4 - The Division Heartland

Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft recently announced their upcoming free-to-play title, The Division Heartland, set in The Division's Universe. Since the announcement was made ahead of Ubisoft Forward, the game will likely have a special showcase waiting for fans at E3 2021.

The new storyline of the franchise will be fresh and will show players the Division universe from a different perspective. A leak about Heartland by SkyLeak's Twitter handle, which is now suspended, suggested that the new title will have two game modes. One is a PvE co-op mode called Expedition, and the other is a 45-player PvEvP mode called Storm.

#3 - Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake

Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft players' wait for a new Prince of Persia title has been pretty long since the franchise released their last game, Sands of Time, way back in 2010. However, during the Ubisoft Forward event last year, the devs formally announced that work on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, a complete re-interpretation of the original game from 2003, was in progress.

The new title was originally scheduled to be released in January this year before being re-scheduled to April and getting delayed further. Now, with the confirmation of Ubisoft's presence at E3 2021, fans are expecting some positive updates about the Prince of Persia franchise at Ubisoft Forward 2021.

#2 - Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Image via Ubisoft

Rainbow Six is one of Ubisoft's most popular franchises with a huge fanbase all around the world. The first game of the Rainbow Six series was developed by Red Storm Entertainment, which was later acquired by Ubisoft. Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3: Iron Wrath, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3: Black Arrow, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 are some of the most popular titles in the series.

The upcoming title Rainbow Six: Quarantine is being developed by an entirely new dev team at Ubisoft Montreal. The story is based on a dystopian future where the world has been invaded by technological parasites. The game seems to be strongly inspired by Rainbow Six Siege's limited-time event, Outbreak, and thus, fans might expect to see similar gameplay mechanics.

Ubisoft has yet to disclose the official release date of Rainbow Six: Quarantine, but fans can expect to see at least some teasers or a constructive progress report of the game in the Ubisoft Forward event, set for E3 2021.

#1 - Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is one of the most anticipated games to get featured in Ubisoft Forward 2021 (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 is one of the most anticipated Ubisoft Games this year. The new title is the upcoming edition of the seventeen-year-old Far Cry series.

The gameplay mechanics and graphics of Far Cry 6 will be mostly similar to that of the franchise's previous titles, with some minor tweaks in mission objectives. The storyline for the new installment of the series will also have similarities to the prior editions of Far Cry, where players will need to accomplish missions while recruiting freedom fighters in the hunt to take down the dictatorial regime.

RSVP for your first look at Far Cry 6 gameplay premiering May 28th at 9:30 AM PDT. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) May 26, 2021

With Ubisoft's announcement of Far Cry 6's gameplay reveal scheduled for May 28th, fans can expect a late 2021 release. However, for now, the official announcement of the launch date of Far Cry 6 is what fans can expect from the Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021 on June 12th.