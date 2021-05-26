Far Cry 6 gameplay reveal announced for May 28

Far Cry 6 is going to get a worldwide gameplay reveal on May 28th at 18:30 CEST, as Ubisoft has posted a teaser announcing this.

The teaser brought forth a monologue of Anton Castillo, the dictatorial president of the island of Yara, who is preparing to fight aginst the ‘fake Yarans.’

Far Cry 6 is the upcoming installment of the long-running Far Cry series. Far Cry 6’s gameplay mechanics will be mostly similar to prior titles. Players will be able to wield a variety of weapons and vehicles, while recruiting freedom fighters in the quest to take down the dictatorial regime.

Although there’s been no concrete official word from Ubisoft about Far Cry 6’s release date, according to Ubisoft’s latest financial reports it will be released by April 2022

With the gameplay reveal set for May 28th 2021, fans can even expect a late 2021 release. For now, the icing on the cake will be Ubisoft officially announcing a release date either at the end of the gameplay reveal, or the Ubisoft Forward event at E3 2021 on June 12th.

Far Cry 6’s antagonist Anton Castillo, the president of the island of Yara, is being played by Giancarlo Esposito, who is known for playing the role of Gus Fring in the popular TV series, Breaking Bad.

Anton Castillo is a dictator who controls the island of Yara while raising his son Diego. Anthony Gonzalez of Coco and The Bridge repute voices and provides the character model and motion capture for Diego.

The player takes on the role of guerilla fighter Dani Rojas, attempting to topple Castillo and his regime.

The island of Yara is largely inspired by Cuba. Narrative director Navid Khavari talked about the Cuban revolution as the base to build Far Cry 6’s modern guerrilla revolution on.

Far Cry 6 had its first trailer released in July 2020 at the Ubisoft Forward event.

Far Cry 6 is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.

The gameplay reveal can be watched at Ubisoft’s official Youtube channel.