Ubisoft Forward confirmed for June 12th as part of E3 2021

E3 will return this year as an online-only event, and some of the biggest publishers, including Ubisoft, have confirmed their presence. Ubisoft Forward is set to come back on June 12th at E3, much to its fans' delight, and many are expecting the publisher to show up with the big guns.

E3 has historically been the most exciting part of the year for gaming fans all over, and the presence of Ubisoft is going to be a significant reason for joy. Among the many games that have already been announced, fans can expect Ubisoft to share a more in-depth look at Far Cry 6.

Ubisoft Forward goes live on June 12th at 12 PM PT, as part of E3 2021.

Ubisoft Forward confirmed for E3 2021; which games are fans looking forward to the most?

Far Cry 6

The Far Cry franchise has become the cornerstone of the Ubisoft empire, with each installment offering a unique, first-person action/adventure experience.

The centerpiece of each Far Cry game has always been the presence of a great villain, and this time, none other than Giancarlo Esposito will be front-and-center playing the main bad guy.

Far Cry 6 is set to take place on the fictional Caribbean island of Yara under the dictatorship of Anton Castillo. The main point of focus of Far Cry 6's story seems to be the relationship between Anton and his son, Diego, who is being groomed as his successor.

E3 2021 will likely feature a more comprehensive look at Far Cry 6, possibly even an appearance from Giancarlo Esposito himself if fans are so lucky.

Unannounced Star Wars game

One of the biggest news stories coming out of 2020 was the revival of LucasFilm games and a clear indication of an end to the exclusivity deal with EA regarding the Star Wars franchise. It soon became public knowledge that Ubisoft was handed the reigns to an open-world Star Wars game.

E3 2021 will be the perfect place for the French company to take the games industry by storm and unveil their Star Wars game. Still wishful thinking at best currently, but fans can expect E3 2021 to be full of massive game reveals, teasers, and in-depth looks.

Surprise Splinter Cell reveal?

Each time Ubisoft holds an event showcasing future projects and announcing updates for long-running games, fans can't help but pine for a new Splinter Cell title.

Sam Fisher has been absent from the video game world since 2013's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, only having made sporadic appearances in Ghost Recon: Wildlands and as Zero in Rainbow Six: Siege.

At E3 2021, they will be looking forward to each new announcement with bated breath, hoping for a new Splinter Cell game. So far, there hasn't been so much as a peep from Ubisoft regarding the Splinter Cell franchise.