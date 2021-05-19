Rainbow Six Quarantine: Possible launch month, rumors, and more

Rainbow Six has always been a popular title by Ubisoft with a massive fanbase. Red Storm Entertainment developed the first game, and Ubisoft later acquired the company. It was initially a tactical shooter game based on the American author Tom Clancy's 1998 novel.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3: Iron Wrath, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3: Black Arrow, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2 are some of the most popular titles.

With the release of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege in 2015 and its tactical PVP shooting mode being introduced, the game became a worldwide sensation.

In E3 2019, a teaser trailer of a new Rainbow Six game called Rainbow Six Quarantine was released. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new title. It will be the first new Rainbow Six game since 2015’s Rainbow Six Siege.

What to expect from Rainbow Six Quarantine

Rainbow Six Quarantine is being developed by an entirely new team at Ubisoft Montreal. The teaser trailer was released in 2019.

The game is based on a dystopian future where technological parasites have infested the world. This could be a three-player co-op game.

The trailer showed two popular operators from Rainbow Six Siege, namely Vigil and Ela. Players might get to see other operators in the future teasers.

The game seems to be heavily inspired by the limited-time event in Rainbow Six Siege called Outbreak. Players can hope to see similar gameplay mechanics in Rainbow Six Quarantine. However, the upcoming title will not replace Rainbow Six Siege because of its lack of competitiveness.

During an investor call, Ubisoft said the Rainbow Six Quarantine release window would be Q3 of 2021, i.e., before 30th September. However, there can still be changes as Ubisoft has not officially confirmed the dates.

Dom, a gaming industry analyst, recently posted a list on Twitter about the titles expected in March 2022. Rainbow Six Quarantine was on the list, along with Far Cry 6 and other popular titles.

Ubisoft:



Games expected in the fiscal year ending March 2022:



Far Cry 6

Rainbow Six Quarantine (It's still called that, huh..)

Riders Republic

The Division Heartland

Roller Champions



Skull and Bones will now be released in fiscal 2022-23 (Between April 2022 and March 2023). pic.twitter.com/k5XmJEZ0BM — Dom (@DomsPlaying) May 11, 2021

Rainbow Six Quarantine might launch sooner than September 30, 2021, on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, PS4, and PS5. However, there is no official disclosure of the release date or more teasers of the game.

Something could materialize at E3, where Ubisoft will have to show off Rainbow Six Quarantine as part of the Ubisoft Forward event, set for June 12, 2021.

Possible name change and probable release of Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ubisoft has confirmed it will change the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, but the leaked title Rainbow Six Parasite is not going to be the new name. https://t.co/ohRBNEXwWj pic.twitter.com/iuaoQbVKjZ — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 17, 2021

Ubisoft has discussed changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine because of the apparent association to the pandemic, but no such discussion was part of the earnings call. Ubisoft released a statement that said,

“While we recently shared that we will be changing the name of Rainbow Six Quarantine, 'Parasite' is only a placeholder that our internal teams use. Recently, we ran an internal test for the game and some of its details became public. We can confirm this is a glimpse of the upcoming game, and we will share more details, including the official name, soon.”

Rainbow Six Quarantine and Far Cry 6 are expected during the same window. This could be following in the footsteps of previous Ubisoft titles, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, which were also released within a few weeks of each other in fall 2020.

There is scant information available for the two games supposedly going to be released in the next few months. However, this is the second time Ubisoft is claiming to release games this way.

Rainbow Six: Quarantine and Far Cry 6 are still scheduled to release before the end of September 2021. Publisher Ubisoft has re-affirmed that the two games are still on schedule to launch in the first half of the fiscal year 2021-2022. pic.twitter.com/cmdkOaoW3y — Daballoti ❁ (@heydaballoti) May 18, 2021