Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game reveal might be coming at E3 2021

Deus Ex's developer, Eidos Montréal, is set to unveil their latest project, Guardians of the Galaxy Adventure, according to several rumors.

Square Enix recently revealed Eidos Montréal's E3 2021 schedule on Twitter, which is scheduled to go live on June 13th at 12:45 a.m IST. The featured post showcased updates on the likes of Babylon's Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Avengers. But fans may have to store their excitement till the end, as they can expect a world premiere reveal of the Japanese publisher's new franchise.

Looks like Eidos Montreal's Guardians of the Galaxy video game will be Square's big E3 showcase this year https://t.co/DA9VnQcUVF — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

According to an anticipation by Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, Square Enix is going to unveil the long-rumored, Eidos Montréal-developed Guardians of the Galaxy project on June 13th.

Schreier teases rumors about the Guardians of the Galaxy reveal while E3 might pass another year without Deus Ex receiving a mention

According to several insiders, Eidos Montréal initially planned on completing the popular Deus Ex trilogy following Mankind Divided's 2016 release. Unfortunately, Square Enix's expectations were not met, and the new Deus Ex project was put to a halt for an indefinite period.

The company's focus eventually shifted towards three different projects of Square Enix, namely Marvel's Adventure, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Guardians of the Galaxy video game. Fans are excited about the publisher's upcoming content, and a new Guardians of the Galaxy title reveal at E3 2021 could just be the best possible gain that they can seek. But, as they say, rumors and speculation should always be taken with a grain of salt.

Oh, hello 👀 Tune in for the world premiere of our new game on June 13 at 3:15pm ET! https://t.co/fLqvZEUprc



We CAN'T WAIT ❤️ #SquareEnixPresents #E32021 pic.twitter.com/RC1zNTJYOm — Eidos-Montréal (@EidosMontreal) June 3, 2021

Even if the speculation from Jason Schreier about Guardians of the Galaxy turns out to be true, this will not be the first time that a company will roll out a game with a similar title. In 2017, American video game developer Telltale Games launched Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series. However, it didn't meet Marvel fanatics' expectations.

With apologies to those who are dreaming of a new Deus Ex game, see this from 2017: https://t.co/aSelC4wZp2 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

The revelation of the new Guardians of the Galaxy game might mark the beginning of an exciting journey for Square Enix. However, Deus Ex fans' will need to keep their hearts heavy as a new title is unlikely to revisit the franchise anytime soon.

