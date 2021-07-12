FIFA 22 new features: Hypermotion technology, Create a Club, FUT Heroes, and more

EA Sports revealed a new trailer for FIFA 22 today, which focused mainly on Hypermotion technology which would translate to more realistic player behavior in the game.

Confirming the rumors about career mode improvements in FIFA 22, EA Sports revealed that there will be a “Create a club” mode. Along with that, players can enjoy an overhauled Player Career experience that provides more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse themselves in a Pro’s journey through the game.

FIFA 22 and its new features build upon the best stuff from the previous iterations of the franchise while sprinkling the new ones on top. One of these is the impressive Hypermotion technology which is made possible due to the powerful hardware of the next-gen consoles.

FIFA 22 new features: Hypermotion technology, create a club and ultimate team improvements

Amidst much anticipation, FIFA 22 has arrived with new features and improvements to player movement and behavior. Both of these enhancements have come to the forefront, through the use of Hypermotion technology.

Xsens suits enabled motion capture from 22 professional footballers playing at high-intensity for the first time. The resulting unprecedented volume of high-quality real-human movement data powers how both individuals and teams move across FIFA 22.

This, coupled with the use of machine learning algorithms, will provide FIFA 22 with new animations in real time to create organic football realism across a variety of interactions on the pitch.

Moreover, there will be tactical A.I. that will offer each individual the ability to better understand both attacking and defensive formations alongside intuitive movement, creating a new level of tactical realism.

Making use of machine learning algorithms and Hypermotion technology, FIFA 22 boasts new features including ML - Flow, kinetic air battles, composed ball control, and player humanizations.

All of this results in an immersive and hyper-realistic gameplay in FIFA 22. Hypermotion technology will only work on Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia.

The other FIFA 22 new features include -

Goalkeeper Rewrite

“A brand new goalkeeper system brings a new level of intelligence to the last line of defence, unlocking more reliable shot-stopping and smarter decision-making between the posts. Goalkeeper positioning personality replicates the different styles of keepers throughout the game - to represent the lightning-fast reflexes of world-class shot stoppers.”

True Ball Physics

“Real-world data imported into FIFA 22 takes the game’s ball physics to a new level of realism. Tuned parameters including speed, swerve, air drag, air resistance, ground friction, and rolling friction mean every touch, trap, shot, volley, pass, and dribble will look, move, and fly like the real thing.”

Explosive Sprint

“A new gameplay mechanic that changes the dynamic of one-on-one situations, Explosive Sprint gives you more control over acceleration when dribbling or defending. Lure opponents in and choose when to unleash your full speed to get away from the defender as you drive your team forward in attack.”

New Attacking Tactics

“Set up your team with different styles in each half of the pitch with new attacking tactics that give you more control over how you play in FIFA 22: keep the ball in your half and explode into attack with fast build up in the opponent’s, play direct from box to box, or line up in your own unique style.”

The “Create a Club” feature in FIFA 22’s career mode will let players create a club and lead them from relegation candidates to global giants.

CREATE A CLUB✅

Volta Football also returns to FIFA 22 with more flair all over the pitch and new ways to express a player’s individual style, and connect with their squad in street football playgrounds all over the world.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team will also sport a new system which is set to reduce the gambling aspect. This will make Store acquisitions more akin to downloadable in-game purchases than a game of chance, and thus avoid gambling legislation in certain countries.

With FUT Heroes, players can build their dream squad and recreate some of football's most iconic moments in FUT 22.

