Top 5 highest-rated strikers (ST) in FIFA 22

The anticipation for the upcoming FIFA 22 continues to grow as EA Sports unveils its ranking of the players.

FIFA 22, developed by Electronic Arts and published under the EA Sports banner, is the latest edition of the annualized soccer-sim franchise. FIFA 22 brings quite a few interesting improvements, such as the hyper motion technology, over its predecessor.

With the new edition, FIFA also brings a refresher to the ranking point for FIFA Ultimate team. The biggest surprise of the FIFA 22 Ranking system came as Christiano Ronaldo was dethroned from his position by Robert Lewandowski.

The top-ranking Strikers (ST) in FIFA 22

While the full list of FIFA 22 ranking hasn’t been revealed yet, the top 22 players have been. Other than that, the roster for clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City has also been revealed.

Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munchen) - 92

Image by EA, FIFA 22

The 33 years old Polish striker recently knocked down Christiano Ronaldo from his 2nd position ranking in previous entries of FIFA. Robert Lewandowski is the captain of the Polish National Team and currently plays for FC Bayern Munich as the striker, with his jersey number #9.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 92 78 92 79 86 44 82

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) - 91

Image by EA, FIFA 22

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the most famous football players in the world. The Portuguese national team player recently left Juventus FC and Serie A to return to Manchester United and play in the Premier League. He is known for his iconic jersey number #7.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 91 87 93 82 88 34 75

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) - 91

Image by EA, FIFA 22

The young French footballer has quickly risen to become one of the best footballers, both at international and club level. Kylian Mbappe plays as the number #10 for Paris Saint Germain. He is also the cover face for FIFA 22.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 91 97 88 80 92 36 77

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 90

Image by EA, FIFA 22

The British football player, who is also the captain of the England National Team, currently plays for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur as number #10. Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, Kane is known for his prolific goalscoring record and ability to link play.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 90 70 91 83 83 47 83

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) - 88

Image by EA, FIFA 22

Romelu Menama Lukaku Bolingoli is a Belgian professional football player, who plays as a striker for Premier League club Chelsea and the Belgium national team. His jersey number is #9.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 88 84 87 74 78 39 83

