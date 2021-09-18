Top 5 highest rated defensive midfielders (CDM) in FIFA 22

EA Sports has started revealing base card ratings for Tier 1 football players with the release of FIFA 22 just around the corner.

The latest version of Electronic Arts' annualized soccer sports sim, published under the EA Sports banner, will feature exclusive machine learning inputs and interesting new improvements such as hyper motion technology.

FIFA 22 has already unveiled the ratings of its top players, from forwards to midfielders to defenders. OVR rankings of players from clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester City have also been revealed.

The top-ranking CDMs in FIFA 22

Central Defensive Midfielders (CDMs) play one of the most important roles in a well-strategized team. They are either the anchors or destroyers who form the pivot of any squad.

Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 central defensive midfielders of FIFA 22.

1) N'Golo Kanté (Chelsea) - 90

N’Golo Kante (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

World Cup and UCL winner N’Golo Kante is currently one of the best footballers in the world. The defensive midfielder plays in the English Premier League for Chelsea and is often considered one of the best destroyers of modern-day football.

Kante is known for his massive work rate and defensive acumen. EA has increased his OVR by 2 points since FIFA's previous version.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 90 78 66 75 82 87 83

2) Casemiro (Real Madrid) - 89

Casemiro (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Carlos Henrique Casimiro, better known as Casemiro, plays in defensive midfield for Spanish giants Real Madrid and the Brazil national team. Like Kante, Casemiro is also a modern day destroyer who has the ability to carry the ball forward while also staying defensively vigilant during a game. EA did not bother to change his OVR from 89.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 89 65 73 76 73 86 90

3) Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - 89

Joshua Kimmich (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Joshua Walter Kimmich is currently one of the best players in the game. Bayern Munich and Germany's holding midfielder Kimmich is arguably one of the most versatile footballers in modern-day football. His pin-point passing, shooting, tackling, and aggression skills make him stand out from the rest.

Kimmich is the perfect definition of a complete midfielder who is equally good at defensive duties. His official FIFA 22 OVR went up from 88 to 89.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 89 70 73 86 84 83 79

4) Sergio Busquets Burgos (Barcelona) - 86

Sergio Busquets (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

One of the best old horses in present-day football, Sergio Busquets is one of the best defensive midfielders in the game. Busquets has been a phenomenal footballer for Barcelona and Spain over the last decade.

The World Cup, Euro Cup and UCL winning anchor midfielder is here to stay for the last couple of years before retiring from professional football. Busquets in FIFA 22 stands 4th in the list of best CDMs with 86 OVR.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 86 42 62 79 80 82 75

5) Rodri (Manchester City) - 86

Rodri (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, better known as Rodri, is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the Spanish national team.

Rodri has been terrific over the past 5 years for his former clubs Villareal and Atletico Madrid, as well as his current club Manchester City. The 25-year-old midfielder can play box-to-box as well, having brilliant physical abilities. His official FIFA 22 OVR went up from 85 to 86.

Total Pace (PAC) Shooting (SHO) Passing (PAS) Dribbling (DRI) Defending (DEF) Physical (PHY) 86 61 70 77 78 82 82

