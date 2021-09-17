5 highest-rated female players in FIFA 22

EA Sports has unveiled its list of the top 22women players in FIFA 22, officially going live next month.

Women footballers have been a vital part of the franchise since FIFA 16. Even though the club sides are not currently available for the newest version, the best international teams have returned to FIFA 22.

However, even though women's football is ever-growing, there remains a surprisingly limited number of playable all-female teams in FIFA.

The top-rated female players in FIFA 22 belong to countries like United States, France, England, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Five top-ranking female footballers in FIFA 22

5) Amandine Henry - 90

Amandine Chantal Henry (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Amandine Chantal Henry plays as a CDM for Olympique Lyon and France. She is also a former women's youth international and has played at all domestic levels.

Henry made her senior international debut in 2009 and has captained the French national team since October 2017.

4) Sam Kerr - 91

Sam Kerr (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Sam Kerr is an Australian footballer who plays for Chelsea in the English FA Women's Super League. The star forward is the captain of the Australian women's football team.

As of 2021, Kerr is the all-time leading scorer in the National Women's Soccer League (in the US) and the Australian W-League.

3) Wendie Renard - 92

Wendie Renard (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Wendie Renard is the 31-year-old center-back who turns out for Olympique Lyon and France. A goal-scoring defender, she is one of the most decorated players in modern women's club football.

The club captain has won a record 14 French League titles and seven European Cups.

2) Lucy Bronze - 92

Lucy Bronze (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

One of the best footballers in women's football's history, Lucia Roberta Tough Bronze, currently represents the English football club, Manchester City, and the national team. The right-back has previously played for big names like Sunderland, Everton, Liverpool, and Lyon.

The 29-year-old has won three UEFA Women's CL titles with Lyon as well as three FA Women's Super League titles with Liverpool and Manchester City.

1) Vivianne Miedema - 92

Vivianne Miedema (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Regarded as a modern-day GOAT and one of the greatest strikers in modern women's football, Vivianne Miedema is the all-time leading scorer in the FA WSL. She has scored more goals in the Oranje colors of the Netherlands than any other player, across both the women's and men's teams (83 in 100 games).

The Arsenal forward has previously played for FC Bayern Munich and SC Heerenveen.

Japan removed from FIFA 22's official women's national team's list

Fifteen national teams have been registered on FIFA 22's official roster, but surprisingly, Japan got axed in this particular version. Brazil received its place with official kits and badges but no licensed players.

Meanwhile, Portugal and Belgium are the two new additions to FIFA's 22 women's football roster.

The 15 officially listed nations in women's football are:

Australia

Brazil (generic players)

Canada

China PR

England

France

Germany

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Scotland

Spain

Sweden

United States

FIFA 22 will officially be made live for PCs and consoles on October 1, 2021.

