Manchester City FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

EA Sports has revealed the official player ratings for FIFA 22, and most fans feel they match their expectations.

Manchester City's squad has grown much stronger than last season after their title-winning journey and hefty transfer window activities. This has boosted the players' video game ratings, and the club has arguably the most balanced squad in FIFA 22.

Apart from big names like Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson, rated among the best globally, Manchester City also has insane depth in their squad with 18 players with at least an 80 rating.

On the rating scale, Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson are followed by multiple stars, namely Raheem Sterling, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, and Kyle Walker. Reserve goalkeeper Scott Carson and U23 right-back Luke Bolton got the lowest FIFA 22 base ratings, 67 and 64.

FIFA 22: Top four rated Manchester City players

1) Kevin De Bruyne - 91

The Belgian is perhaps the most important member of City's squad (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Kevin De Bruyne has remained at the top of Manchester City's FIFA rating list yet again at 91 overall. The central attacking midfielder is among the world's top five for the third consecutive season.

2) Ederson - 89

The Brazil keeper is arguable the best in the PL (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 220

Ederson's terrific performance in the Copa America has been reflected in his FIFA 22 ratings. His OVR has gone up by one point from the last FIFA iteration.

3) Raheem Sterling - 88

Sterling has become one of the best wingers in the PL under Pep Guardiola (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

Raheem Sterling has been one of the biggest footballing names in the English media for the past few seasons. The Man City winger has managed to keep his rating the same as the previous edition.

4) Ruben Dias - 87

Perhaps City's most crucial players on their way to trophies last term (Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22)

One of the biggest Portuguese talents, Ruben Dias, has seen a steep rise in his rating, by six points, to stand at OVR 87 in FIFA 22. Over the past few seasons, the center-back has been a consistent performer in both his national and club colors.

The rest

Riyad Mahrez - 86

Bernardo Silva - 86

Aymeric Laporte - 86

Rodri - 86

Joao Cancelo - 86

Ilkay Gundogan - 85

Kyle Walker - 85

Phil Foden - 84

Jack Grealish - 84

John Stones - 83

Fernandinho - 83

Gabriel Jesus - 83

Ferran Torres - 82

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 80

Nathan Ake - 78

Zack Steffen - 77

Scott Carson - 67

Luke Bolton - 64

Young forward Phil Foden moved up by five numbers to 84 following a brilliant second half of the season last term. The newest Citizen, Jack Grealish, on the other hand, has been awarded an 84 overall rating after his summer move from Aston Villa.

Manchester City's only weakness is their lack of depth in their striking options. FIFA 22 players will thus need to use a makeshift player if they do not have the 83-rated Gabriel Jesus in their line-up.

