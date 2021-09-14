Manchester United FIFA 22 player ratings ranked from best to worst

EA Sports has recently released the FIFA 22 player ratings for top teams like Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint Germain.

Manchester United's Fifa 22 ratings are out... 😳



91 Ronaldo 🇵🇹

88 Bruno 🇵🇹

87 Sancho 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

87 Pogba 🇫🇷

86 Varane 🇫🇷

85 Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

84 Maguire 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

84 Shaw 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

84 De Gea 🇪🇸

83 Wan Bissaka 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

81 Martial 🇫🇷

80 McTominay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

78 Greenwood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



These teams have some of the best players in the world, so fans have been very excited to see their ratings. FIFA 22 brings in new technologies that will make the gameplay even smoother and more streamlined.

The FIFA 22 ratings of all Manchester United players have been presented below for fans to go over and discuss.

Manchester United player ratings in FIFA 22

The Red Devils last won the Premier League title in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. Since then, the team has gone through numerous managerial and player changes.

It is only recently, under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that the team seems to have found its winning formula back.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo - 91

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has been immense (Image via Manchester United)

At 36, Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best player in the world. His miraculous return to Manchester United was one of the most significant player transfers of the 2021 window.

However, since his FIFA 22 rating announcement, Manchester United fans have been quite angry and feel EA Sports is biased and their rating is unsatisfactory.

2) Bruno Fernandes - 88

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best signings for Manchester United in recent times (Image via Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best Manchester United signings since Sir Alex Ferguson left. His impact has been tremendous, and he is a favorite amongst every fan of the English club.

Thus, it is expected that followers were quite upset after knowing that Bruno's FIFA 22 rating is not 89 or above.

3) Jadon Sancho - 87

There are a lot of expectations from Jadon Sancho at Manchester United (Image via Manchester United)

Sancho’s slick moves and quick feet with the ball made him the most wanted player on Manchester United’s transfer list. There has not been any stark difference to his playstyle, so his FIFA 22 rating remains untouched.

4) Paul Pogba- 87

Pogba has managed to earn the trust of fans with his recent performances (Image via Manchester United)

Pogba's massive transfer fees and the hype surrounding him were never quite justified by his performance on the pitch. However, he has been more consistent in recent times, so his FIFA 22 rating is one higher than what it was in the previous season.

Bruno Fernandes. A player who revived Manchester United almost all on his own isn't on the top 22 fifa 22 ratings???



5) Raphael Varane - 86

Varane's addition to Manchester United has added massive experience to the back line (Image via Manchester United)

Varane wanted to play for Manchester United as he craved a new challenge after winning three Champions League titles with Real Madrid. The Frenchman's rating has been consistent throughout, and considering he had an average season at Real Madrid, his FIFA 22 rating is arguably justified.

6) Marcus Rashford - 85

Marcus Rashford has been phenomenal since he joined the senior squad from the academy (Image via Manchester United)

Rashford's rating in FIFA 22 is proof that his performances have only improved over the years as a Manchester United player.

7) Edinson Cavani - 85

Cavani helped Manchester United to win several critical games last season (Image via Manchester United)

Since joining the team, Cavani has been tremendous for Manchester United, defeating all odds to become a clutch player for the team in several situations. Thus his FIFA 22 rating remains unchanged from the previous edition.

8) Harry Maguire - 84

Harry Maguire has strengthened the Manchester United backline since his move from Leicester City (Image via Manchester United)

Maguire’s addition to Manchester United has been quite positive. Thus, an argument can be made that his FIFA 22 rating might not paint the full picture and that his time within the club has been quite under appreciated.

9) Luke Shaw - 84

Luke Shaw's career has turned around at Manchester United in the past two years (Image via Manchester United)

Luke Shaw is by far one of the best players within the Manchester United squad. Many felt that he should have been rated 85 within FIFA 22 if not more.

10) David De Gea - 84

David De Gea had a slump in form, however, he seems to have regained his former level once again (Image via Manchester United)

David De Gea is no longer the best goalkeeper in the world, which he was a few seasons back. Despite that, fans feel that his FIFA 22 rating could have been better considering he only had one bad season.

11) Aaron Wan Bissaka - 83

Aaron Wan Bissaka has been a massive upgrade at the right hand side of Manchester United after a long time (Image via Manchester United)

Wan Bissaka has been rock solid at Manchester United and he will only improve as time passes. Considering he is a young player with lots of years ahead, his FIFA 22 rating feels justified.

12) Anthony Martial - 81

Anthony Martial's inconsistent form has pushed him down the pecking order at the club (Image via Manchester United)

Anthony Martial's inconsistent form has pushed him to the bench at Manchester United. This is probably the reason that his FIFA 22 rating is lower than the previous iteration of the game.

13) Fred - 81

Fred has been at the receiving end of Manchester United fan outrage since he joined the club (Image via Manchester United)

Fred has been quite inconsistent in his appearances and has been on the receiving end of fan outrage for quite some time. Thus, his FIFA 22 rating is justified considering his performances and standing among followers.

14) Scott McTominay - 80

Scott McTominay's role as a destroyer has helped the side to never feel the absence of a proper CDM (Image via Manchester United)

Scott McTominay is not a proper CDM, but he plays the role of a destroyer which works quite well for the team. He still has a lot to prove and thus his FIFA 22 rating seems appropriate.

15) Jesse Lingard - 79

Jesse Lingard seems to have revitalized his career at Manchester United (Image via Manchester United)

Jesse Lingard moved to West Ham on loan this January to revitalize his career and enjoyed a great half season there. So fans expect his FIFA 22 rating to improve a bit more on account of his performances for the London club.

16) Mason Greenwood - 78

Mason Greenwood's FIFA 22 rating barely justifies his performance at the club (Image via Manchester United)

Mason Greenwood has showcased immense talent and therefore paved his way into the first 11 in the squad. While his FIFA 22 rating is definitely unjustified, there is no doubt that Mason Greenwood is one for the future.

Note: From hereon, all of the given ratings are predictions, as EA hasn't revealed the OVRs of all players. The article will be updated as and when EA makes new revelations.

17) Alex Telles - 82

Alex Telles could have his FIFA 22 rating downgraded (Image via Manchester United)

Considering Alex Telles barely made any appearances for the team, his rating should be downgraded significantly in FIFA 22.

18) Donny van de Beek - 81

Donny van de Beek did not have the season he expected at the club (Image via Manchester United)

Van de Beek failed to make any significant impact as he seems to have lost the favor of the United coach.Therefore, it is expected that his FIFA 22 rating will be downgraded from previous seasons.

19) Dean Henderson - 81

Dean Henderson is the potential successor to David De Gea at Manchester United (Image via Manchester United)

Dean Henderson is seen as the true successor to David De Gea. He is more proactive in his playstyle and suits Manchester United. He also had a very good season at the club and therefore it is expected his rating will be increased to 81 in FIFA 22.

