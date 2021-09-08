Full List of all Fifa 22 achievements and trophies (2021)

FIFA 22 is just a month away for football fans. The September 27 release is right around the corner, and players are getting ready for the next release in the world's most popular football simulator. With lots of new features, including the highly anticipated HyperMotion, it's set to be one of the best sports video games ever, let alone in the football genre.
As with each release, there are achievements and trophies to complete for FIFA 22 players. Here is the full list of FIFA 22 achievements and trophies coming soon.
Full list of FIFA 22 trophies and achievements
Most games have a set list of achievements for their players to strive for. However, it's usually quite comprehensive and most players do not finish the list for any games. Nevertheless, here's the complete list of FIFA 22 achievements and trophies that players can start completing on September 27.
- Volta’s best- Reach 90 OVR with your Avatar in VOLTA FOOTBALL
- Teamwork works- Win a VOLTA SQUADS match with 3 friends
- Fresh Fit- Change an item in the “Outfits” tab
- Full wardrobe- Unlock 50 different vanity items
- Shop till you drop- Purchase an item in the VOLTA Store
- On the way up- Reach Level 7 in a VOLTA Season
- Dead-ball specialist- Score a goal from a Free Kick
- Intuition and Execution- Win a penalty shoot-out without missing
- Training Addict- Complete all Main Menu Skill Games
- Clinical finish- Score a goal from a cross when using Player Lock
- Bring it on- Play a single player match with the Competitive Master Switch turned On
- Squad Building Curriculum- Complete 10 Squad Building Challenges in FIFA Ultimate Team
- Define the Meta- Create your own custom tactic in FIFA Ultimate Team
- My House, My Rules- Play a game using any House Rule in FUT Friendlies
- Bus Parking Simulator- Keep 10 clean sheets in FUT Squad Battles
- Club Icon- Reach 200 club appearances with a player in FIFA Ultimate Team
- Point to Prove- Earn enough FUT Champions Qualification Points to qualify for FUT Champions Play-Offs
- Be My Guest- Win a Co-Op game in public match-making in FUT
- Friends for Life- Win 10 Co-Op games with online friends in FUT Squad Battles or FUT Division Rivals
- Winning Mentality- Gain a winstreak in FUT Division Rivals
- True Grit- Reach Milestone 1 in a FUT Division Rivals Season
- Design and Conquer- Play a game in Division 4 or higher in FUT Division Rivals
- Best Seats in the House- Equip a customization item in each of the Stands customization slots of the Tier 3 FUT Stadium
- Tactical Mastermind- Unlock all the traits within a skill-tree in Pro Clubs
- Dream Debut- Complete and win your first Pro Club Seasons league match
- Our Club, Our Rules- Play and Complete a Cup House Rules Match in Pro Clubs
- Maestro- Unlock a Speciality in Pro Clubs
- Trust the process- Jump into a Sim match in Career Mode and win it.
- Total Football- Successfully convert a player to a new position in Career Mode.
- Favorite One- Achieve Top Manager Rating Values with your current player
- Objective Driven- Complete a total of 30 objectives across all matches
- Newcomers- Play a season with a newly Created Club
- Maxed Out- Reach Level 25 in the Player Career
- True Challenge- Complete 10 enhanced objectives across all matches
- European Glory- Win the UEFA Champions League Final
- Winner Stays- Play 5 H2H matches with a friend in Kick Off
- Passion- Play a women’s International football match
Many of these will be passively collected, but some require some intentionality.