When is FIFA 22 coming out: Official trailer, new features, and release date

EA Sports has finally launched its first official trailer for FIFA 22, which promises loads of technical modifications and hyper-realistic aspects of the game.

The short, 80-second announcement trailer introduced some key aspects of FIFA 22, which is set to go live on October 1st. Console players will be happy to learn about the introduction of the new HyperMotion animation system, exclusive to the mode.

The new game engine will feature a super-precise recording of the player movements and parallel extrapolation of a huge amount of animations through the AI analysis of hundreds of game clips.

The latest title will also offer innovative interactions with popular FIFA game modes like Career Mode, VOLTA FOOTBALL, Pro Club, and FIFA Ultimate Team.

FIFA 22's HyperMotion animation system might be a game-changer for the 27-year-old EA Sports franchise

New features of FIFA 22

Solely based on HyperMotion, FIFA 22 has combined an advanced 11 vs 11 Capture System and an exclusive machine learning technology to create one of the most dynamic, hyper-realistic, spontaneous, fluid, and interactive football experiences for next-generation consoles and Stadia. Devs think that new features are bound to unlock the emotion, passion, and physicality of the beautiful game.

The following are the key areas of focus for the new HyperMotion animation system,

Advanced vs 11 Capture System

Machine Learning

Authentic Team Movement

ML- Flow

Kinetic Aerial Duels

Improved Ball Control

Humanization of Players

FUT Heroes

The HyperMotion technology has also allowed the integration of the first motion capture of 22 professional footballers who play at a very high intensity. EA Sports' ML algorithm learned from over 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture to create new real-time animations for FIFA 22.

When is FIFA 22 coming out?

Mark on your calendar:

Sep 22 - EA Play Early Access Trial

Sep 27 - Ultimate Edition Early Access

Oct 01 - Official Release Datehttps://t.co/Hwg5q7w3IT — FIFAUTeam (@FIFAUTeam) July 11, 2021

EA Sports has officially announced that FIFA 22 will be released on Friday, October 1st, 2021, and that PSG's star player Kylian Mbappé will be its cover star. The release date and cover star news were accompanied by a gameplay trailer that highlighted FIFA 22's new HyperMotion Technology.

