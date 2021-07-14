Will FIFA 22 HyperMotion animations be available on PC and last-gen consoles?

FIFA 22 has officially been announced and has a release date. The latest in the most popular football simulator, which features French superstar Kylian Mbappe on the cover, is set to be released in early October. With that said, the game will be the first available for next gen consoles like the Xbox One Series X and the PlayStation 5. These next gen consoles have been considered a huge step forward in gaming. While the game isn't exclusive to these consoles, these are the best ways to play it.

Still, since the Xbox One, Xbox One X and S and the PlayStation 4 aren't completely obsolete, FIFA 22 will release for those consoles as well. The game will pretty much be the same as it is on the next gen consoles. That does beg the question though, will some of the highlighted features for the next gen version be available on older consoles?

The official reveal trailer for FIFA 22 introduces HyperMotion, a new gameplay technology that makes the most of the new generation consoles. https://t.co/vwaa6VHZxg pic.twitter.com/PmSyWwDmvo — IGN (@IGN) July 12, 2021

Last gen consoles and FIFA

For PC players, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 owners, the game will be another in a long line of FIFA games that have been available to play. For the first time, though, the game will be available on a higher console: the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. There are some new features highlighted for the game that haven't been a part of FIFA before. These include HyperMotion animations and more.

FIFA 22. Image via Rock Paper Shotgun

The HyperMotion animations come from an actual football match. 22 players, 11 for each side, dressed in motion capture suits played a legitimate match. This will allow the movements and animations to be as true to life as possible. With actual players completing these moves and doing these things, this is as close to the real thing as a video game has ever gotten.

The game also features an algorithm to sort when to use certain animations and moves, so it should be one of the smoothest simulation experiences yet.

FIFA 22. Image via Ars Technica

That sounds incredible, and is likely to be the driving force behind sales of the latest FIFA installment. Older consoles, like the Xbox One and PS5, can't sustain that amount of memory and graphics. Looks like players who want this new feature will need to buy a next gen console, though $400+ USD for a new animation style is a high price tag.

🚨 FIFA 22 Hypermotion Technology set to be a exclusive for Xbox Series X|S & PS5 pic.twitter.com/uwYEYmrWUt — FIFA 22 News (@UltimateTeamUK) July 9, 2021

Is the new HyperMotion going to be worth it?

