What is Lionel Messi's rating on FIFA 22?

Lionel Messi will receive a rating of 93 on FIFA 22, EA Sports confirmed in an official statement on Twitter. All the official FIFA 22 ratings are yet to be revealed, but Messi's rating has been one of the biggest talking points in recent weeks. The Argentine is set to be the highest-rated player in the game once again, with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe set to receive a rating of 91 in the newest edition of the popular football game.

Lionel Messi is the highest-rated player on FIFA 22 🌟 pic.twitter.com/1oioOtkm7V — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 13, 2021

FIFA 22 is all set to be released on the 1st of October 2021, with fans across the world eagerly waiting to see how their favorite players are rated. Messi's rating has now been confirmed, with EA Sports revealing in an official statement that he will once again be one of the most exciting players in the game.

Messi's individual stats are set to be as follows: 85 pace, 95 dribbling, 92 shooting, 34 defending, 91 passing and 65 physicality. His arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, is set to receive a rating of 91 on FIFA 22.

Lionel Messi unsurprisingly set to be highest-rated player in FIFA 22

Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

While Messi is the highest-rated player in FIFA 22, a handful of other player ratings have also been confirmed and there are as follows: Robert Lewandowski 92, Cristiano Ronaldo 91, Jan Oblak, Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar (all 91). Messi was rated 93 in FIFA 21 and has once again received the same rating for the new edition of the game.

The Argentine is coming on the back of a tumultuous summer that saw him leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain. Messi agreed a contract extensi with the Catalan giants, but La Liga's newly-introduced salary cap prevented the club from registering him.

He has already made his Ligue debut for PSG, but his UEFA Champions League debut is set to come later this week against Belgian side Club Brugge.

