Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

EA has revealed the OVR ratings of players for FIFA 22, and PSG seems to have four of their players in the Top 22. With Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar, they are getting the strongest front three in the history of FIFA.

Player ratings in the FIFA games are usually done by the Ratings Collective. It is a talent scouting network that analyzes over 30 attributes for every player to come up with their overall ratings.

Fans expect to see PSG play in a 5-2-3 formation to get their legendary front three balanced out with their defense. This article presents the OVRs of all their players, ranked from best to worst.

Note: From hereon, all of the given ratings are predictions, as EA hasn't revealed the OVRs of all players. The article will be updated as and when new revelations are made by EA.

FIFA 22: PSG player ratings ranked from highest to lowest

Top 5

1) Lionel Messi (RW, ST, CF) - 93

Messi is the highest-rated player on FIFA 22 (Image via EA Sports)

Messi's signing with PSG was undoubtedly one of the biggest free transfer signings in history. He remains the highest-rated player on FIFA 22, with his rating being unchanged from the previous game.

2) Neymar (LW, CAM) - 91

Neymar's rating hasn't changed (Image via EA Sports)

Neymar has been the reigning champ at PSG and the face of the club for quite a few years now. Recently, however, it seems that Mbappe is becoming more prominent. Neymar's rating hasn't seen any change from the last FIFA game.

3) Kylian Mbappe (ST, LW) - 91

Mbappe's OVR has gone up by 1 point (Image via EA Sports)

Mbappe's rating has increased since last year, and it is quite expected. The 22-year-old had a prolific season with 42 goals in 47 matches for his club. Mbappe posted his player rating reveal by himself on social media.

4) Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - 89

Donnarumma's rating has improved a lot (Image via EA Sports)

Donnarumma's terrific performance in the Euro 2020 has been reflected on his FIFA 22 ratings. His OVR has gone up by 4 points since the last game.

5) Sergio Ramos (CB) - 88

The legendary defender is still among the top center-backs in FIFA 22.

The rest

Keylor Navas (GK) - 89

Marquinhos (CB, CDM) - 87

Angel Di Maria (RW, LW) - 87

Marco Verrati (CM, CDM) - 86

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM, CDM) - 85

Achraf Hakimi (RM, RWB) - 84

Presnel Kimpembe (CB) - 83

Mauro Icardi (ST) - 83

Juan Bernat (LB) - 83

Idrissa Gueye (CDM, CM) - 82

Leandro Paredes (CDM, CM) - 81

Danilo Pereira (CDM, CM, CB) - 81

Julian Draxler (CAM, CM, LW) - 80

Rafinha (CM, CAM) - 80

Ander Herrera (CM, CDM) - 79

Abdou Diallo (CB, LB) - 78

Nuno Mendes (LWB, LM) - 78

Colin Dagba (RB) - 77

Thilo Kehrer (CB, RB) - 76

Sergio Rico (GK) - 76

Layvin Kurzawa (LB) - 76

Xavi Simons (CM) - 68

Alexandre Letellier (GK) - 66

