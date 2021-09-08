The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2021: Ranking the top 5 favorites - September 2021

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award along with the Ballon d'Or award is one of the most prestigious individual prizes given in the footballing world every year. Robert Lewandowski deservingly won the award last year, but this year there could be a close fight right to the finish.

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award has a unique voting system to decide the winner

While the Ballon d'Or award is decided by a select group of sports journalists across the globe chosen by French Football, the Best FIFA Men's Player Award is chosen by votes from 4 major groups.

National Team coaches, National Team captains, Media representatives from each country, and fans from across the world each get a 25% weightage in deciding the winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric and Robert Lewandowski have all won this award since it was introduced in this new format in 2016. Without further ado, let's take a look at the 5 favorites for the Best FIFA Men's Player of the year Award in 2021.

#5 N'Golo Kante - France/Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

N'Golo Kante was the favorite to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award and the Ballon d'Or award after Chelsea won the UEFA Champions League. However, France's early exit from Euro 2020 has seen him drop down the list.

One of the best defensive midfielders to ever play the game, Kante's all-action midfield game played a huge role in Chelsea's incredible performance under Thomas Tuchel last season.

Kante being man of the match in the quarter final, Semifinals and final of the champions league isn't talked about enough. pic.twitter.com/3p6rdssdkN — 🧢 (@jorgirole) September 5, 2021

Brilliant at intercepting the ball and starting off Chelsea's attack, Kante has struggled with some niggling injuries lately and will be hoping to return to full fitness in the coming weeks.

France's early exit and the format of the Best FIFA Men's Player Award selection could see the Chelsea midfielder miss out on the top 3 places.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal/Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to inspire Manchester United to trophies this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again had a phenomenal individual goalscoring year. The Portuguese superstar recently became the highest scorer in men's international football and is showing no signs of slowing down despite being 36-years-old.

Although Portugal crashed out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16, Ronaldo still managed to win the Golden Boot. However, winning the Best FIFA Men's Player Award might be a bit difficult this season for the great man as he has no major team honors to back up his individual success (apart from a Coppa Italia triumph).

🇵🇹 All-time top international scorer Cristiano Ronaldo has 111 goals in 180 games for Portugal 🔝#WCQ pic.twitter.com/G3XItWOiEe — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) September 1, 2021

Having secured a high profile transfer to Manchester United, Ronaldo will be determined to inspire Manchester United to a trophy this season.

The Portuguese superstar always receives a lot of votes from fans and that puts him in with a good chance of finishing in the top 5.

