Ranking the 5 best defensive midfielders in world football right now

Having a reliable player shielding the defense while also controlling proceedings in the center has become a solid pillar for success in modern football. You only need to reflect on Chelsea's recent UEFA Champions League triumph to realize just how much a defensive midfielder contributes to the success of the team.

Nullifying incoming attacks, dropping deep to support the backline and moving the ball forward to launch attacking moves, defensive midfielders perform some of the most important tasks on the pitch. The role has been redefined in recent years, with some of these players now possessing impeccable passing skills, electrifying dribbling and incredible vision.

The football world is indeed blessed with a number of amazing defensive midfielders at the moment. These are players who continue to prove themselves to be simply unstoppable each time they step on the pitch to represent their clubs and nations. Below, we take a look at the top 5:

#5 Sergio Busquets | Barcelona and Spain

Sergio Busquets turned the clock back during the 2020-21 season and impressed for Barcelona

Barcelona star Sergio Busquets is one of the few players who have redefined the role of a defensive midfielder in the current generation. The Spaniard was the engine of Pep Guardiola's golden Barcelona team that took Europe by storm between 2008 and 2012. The group won everything in club football, including a historic sextuple in 2009.

Busquets was labeled a player in decline by some in 2020 but he has come back to put naysayers in their place with eye-catching performances since the turn of the year. The Spaniard remained a reliable figure for Barcelona throughout last season, ticking the dots in the center as the Catalans claimed the Copa del Rey trophy.

He was also one of the top performers for Spain during the recently concluded European Championship. Busquets' timely intervention, tactical awareness and understanding of the game helped La Roja often dominate opposition teams at Euro 2020.

#4 Fabinho | Liverpool and Brazil

Fabinho was one of Liverpool's bright spots in a disappointing 2020-21 term

Liverpool endured a torrid campaign in the Premier League last season but that didn't stop Fabinho from often displaying his individual brilliance. The Brazilian was a huge sensation and received plenty of praise from Jurgen Klopp throughout the term.

Fabinho's presence was hugely felt at the back as he bailed out Liverpool time and again. The 27-year-old recorded 54 tackles, 44 interceptions and 10 blocked shots for the Reds in 30 Premier League appearances during the season. He also won 54 aerial duels, made 65 clearances and completed 2108 passes in the English top flight.

