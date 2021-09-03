Ballon d'Or 2021: Ranking the top 5 favourites - September 2021

The Ballon d'Or is the most prestigious individual prize in football. The award was canceled in 2020 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but is all set to take place at the end of this year.

The Ballon d'Or has been dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the recent past

In the last 12 editions, Lionel Messi has won the award six times while Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times. Luka Modric is the only player to have broken their duopoly. He won the award in 2018. But unlike in recent years, there have been several strong contenders for the Ballon d'Or this time around.

Multiple players have turned in consistent performances and some have incredible trophy hauls as well. Suffice to say, the Ballon d'Or race has been blown wide open this year.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal/Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the leading goalscorer in the international men's football circuit. He scored two thumping headers in the dying embers of the game against the Republic of Ireland on September 1st.

In doing so, he also won the game for Portugal as well. Ronaldo has had a decent summer. After winning the Capocannoniere award for scoring 29 goals in 33 Serie A appearances, Ronaldo also won the Golden Boot at Euro 2020.

He scored five goals and provided an assist in four games as Portugal crashed out in the Round of 16. Ronaldo has returned to his former club Manchester United and the Red Devils are confidently harboring title aspirations this season.

A lack of major trophies save for the Coppa Italia could severely hamper Ronaldo's chances of winning the Ballon d'Or this term.

#4 N'Golo Kante - France/Chelsea

N'Golo Kante was arguably Chelsea's most important player as they won the UEFA Champions League last season. He produced four back-to-back man-of-the-match performances starting from the second leg of the quarter-final up until the final for the Blues.

He was named the Champions League Midfielder of the Season. Kante's relentless running and technical efficiency makes him an extremely difficult player to go up against. The 30-year-old would have found himself higher up on this list if not for France's early exit at Euro 2020.

France will take on Belgium in the UEFA Nations League semi-final in early October. If Kante can inspire France to the Nations League title, then his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or will once again be boosted.

