Twitter erupts as Jorginho claims the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

UEFA has finally announced its men's player of the year award, with Jorginho claiming the prestigious individual prize. Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne and N'Golo Kante were the top 3 nominated players, but the Italian beat his fellow midfielders to win the top prize.
Jorginho had a stunning 2020/21 season for both Chelsea and Italy, claiming the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2020 titles. One of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or award this year, Jorginho has already added the UEFA Super Cup to his trophy cabinet and could potentially add the UEFA Nations League title as well later this year.
Big names like Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo all finished outside the top 3. It was a fine night for Chelsea as Edouard Mendy won the UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the year award, N'Golo Kante won the Champions League midfielder of the year award and Thomas Tuchel won the coach of the year award.
The award further strengthens Jorginho's case for an incredible Ballon d'Or triumph this year. The Italian has had a career full of ups and downs at Chelsea but it seems like he is finally getting his due.
When asked about his chances of winning a Ballon d'Or, Jorginho in an interview with SporTV last month, had said:
"We all have dreams but, I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on.
"If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world. But if it's going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.
"How could I compare myself to [Lionel] Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."
Jorginho's Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne narrowly missed out on the award but no one can argue with Jorginho claiming the top prize.
