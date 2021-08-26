Twitter erupts as Jorginho claims the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award

UEFA has finally announced its men's player of the year award, with Jorginho claiming the prestigious individual prize. Jorginho, Kevin De Bruyne and N'Golo Kante were the top 3 nominated players, but the Italian beat his fellow midfielders to win the top prize.

Jorginho had a stunning 2020/21 season for both Chelsea and Italy, claiming the UEFA Champions League and Euro 2020 titles. One of the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or award this year, Jorginho has already added the UEFA Super Cup to his trophy cabinet and could potentially add the UEFA Nations League title as well later this year.

Big names like Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo all finished outside the top 3. It was a fine night for Chelsea as Edouard Mendy won the UEFA Champions League Goalkeeper of the year award, N'Golo Kante won the Champions League midfielder of the year award and Thomas Tuchel won the coach of the year award.

The award further strengthens Jorginho's case for an incredible Ballon d'Or triumph this year. The Italian has had a career full of ups and downs at Chelsea but it seems like he is finally getting his due.

When asked about his chances of winning a Ballon d'Or, Jorginho in an interview with SporTV last month, had said:

"We all have dreams but, I'll be honest, it depends on the criteria that the decision is based on.

"If we're talking about talent then I know I'm not the best in the world. But if it's going on titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

"How could I compare myself to [Lionel] Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? They've got completely different characteristics to me. But, I repeat, it depends on the criteria."

Jorginho's Chelsea team-mate N'Golo Kante and Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne narrowly missed out on the award but no one can argue with Jorginho claiming the top prize.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the:

Best Tweets on Jorginho winning the UEFA Men's Player of The Year Award

✅ Mendy - CL GK of the Season.

✅ Jorginho - UEFA Men’s POTY.

✅ Kanté - CL Midfielder of the Season.

✅ Tuchel - UEFA Coach of the Year.



Chelsea. Dominance. pic.twitter.com/mv8jbCMdkv — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 26, 2021

Jorginho says in his interview thanks to those who doubted him because it made him work even harder 👏



I’ve been trying to tell people how fantastic he is since 2019 when he was being boo’d.



Great person, Warrior Mentality and Great Player, Chelsea dominance 💙 pic.twitter.com/Vfzd9zsjJ0 — Pys (@CFCPys) August 26, 2021

He might shave his beard, dye his hair, change from an Italy shirt to a Chelsea one, but no matter what one thing is clear, Jorginho just wins. pic.twitter.com/HXRarYyIML — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) August 26, 2021

Jorginho’s mum has wept for her son at the megastore upon arrival at Chelsea. She’s seen him booed, disrespected and underrated. All this man ever wanted to do is play beautiful football, play the guitar and shout London is Bluuu. Mission accomplished, best player in Europe! 💙 — MAH (@matissearmani) August 26, 2021

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Super Cup

🏆 Euro 2020 Winner

🏆 #UCL Team of the Tournament

🏆 Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament

🏆 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year



What a year for Jorginho! 💯 pic.twitter.com/6y1dwTKQ43 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 26, 2021

Jorginho is the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to win the following trophies and awards in the same year:



◉ UEFA Champions League

◉ UEFA European Championship

◉ UEFA Men's Player of the Year



The ultimate hat-trick.#UEFAawards pic.twitter.com/NEcxUn1AG5 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2021

I hope every Chelsea fans knows that there's no Kante Vs Jorginho's argument today right?



It's Kante and Jorginho✅ pic.twitter.com/WhqQ33ZB8Y — PULISIÇATE (@Pulisicate) August 26, 2021

Nothing is stopping Jorginho from winning the Ballon d'or. pic.twitter.com/hyoaYMr5wH — DollyPee Chelsea First Lady 💙💙💙 (@therealdollypee) August 26, 2021

🇮🇹 Jorginho this year:



🏆 EURO 2020

🏆 Champions League

🏆 UEFA Super Cup



🥇 UEFA Men's Player of the Year



⏳ Ballon d'Or next? pic.twitter.com/WveuKnkGni — SPORF (@Sporf) August 26, 2021

Tbh Messi never had a season in his whole career like Jorginho is having in terms of team trophies !! Add individual honors to that too ...



Jorginho should be the clear winner of Ballon D'or 2021#UCLdraw #Chelsea pic.twitter.com/qU4OyuDpdq — MC (@MatCrews19) August 26, 2021

Jorginho for Ballon d'Or 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) August 26, 2021

Chelsea's Jorginho has won #UCL Player of the Season for 2020-21 🏆



Ballon d'Or 🔜👀 pic.twitter.com/yGA2Ulvbkw — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) August 26, 2021

I think it’s time we all start mentally preparing for the inevitability of Jorginho winning the Ballon d’Or — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 26, 2021

Jorginho winning UEFA was unavoidable.



UEFA is not going to award Messi for winning a CONMEBOL tournament. That is just what it is. This is a UEFA award in a year where the Euro was played.



No shocks here for me. FIFA and Ballon d'Or is a different issue. — DopeFutImage (@FutDope) August 26, 2021

