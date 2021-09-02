Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo becomes highest men's goalscorer in international football history

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines once again with a match-winning brace as he spearheaded Portugal to a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland. In doing so, the 36-year-old became the most decorated goalscorer in men's international football, as he jumped above Iranian icon Ali Daei, who notched up a staggering 109 goals over the course of his career.
Ronaldo currently has 111 international goals to his name and is still going strong despite entering the twilight years of his career. The legendary attacker has been one of the most talked-about athletes in world football recently and once again took center stage when his team needed him most.
It wasn't all plain sailing for him, though. In the 15th minute of the game, Ronaldo had a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, who dived to his right brilliantly to keep out the Manchester United man. The away side took a shock first-half lead through John Egan, whose header found its way into the back of the net to break the deadlock on the night.
Portugal piled on the pressure in the second half, with Ronaldo in the thick of the action. Late in the game, he delivered the goods in sensational fashion with two incredible headers, as he won the game for his side and wrote his name into the history books.
"I'm not closing the count yet," says Cristiano Ronaldo after historic night for Portugal
Ronaldo's achievement - arguably his finest to date - is one for the ages. The 36-year-old is in the latter part of his career, but he took to social media to confirm that he has no intention of walking away anytime soon.
"But finally and above all, because scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like the ones we experienced today in Algarve, moments of worldwide union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all around the globe. For them, every sacrifice is worth it."
"Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my team-mates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable. Let's keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come. I'm not closing the count just yet..."
On that note, here are the best Twitter reactions after Ronaldo's historic goalscoring feat.