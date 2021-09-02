Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo becomes highest men's goalscorer in international football history

Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed the headlines once again with a match-winning brace as he spearheaded Portugal to a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland. In doing so, the 36-year-old became the most decorated goalscorer in men's international football, as he jumped above Iranian icon Ali Daei, who notched up a staggering 109 goals over the course of his career.

Ronaldo currently has 111 international goals to his name and is still going strong despite entering the twilight years of his career. The legendary attacker has been one of the most talked-about athletes in world football recently and once again took center stage when his team needed him most.

It wasn't all plain sailing for him, though. In the 15th minute of the game, Ronaldo had a penalty saved by Gavin Bazunu, who dived to his right brilliantly to keep out the Manchester United man. The away side took a shock first-half lead through John Egan, whose header found its way into the back of the net to break the deadlock on the night.

Portugal piled on the pressure in the second half, with Ronaldo in the thick of the action. Late in the game, he delivered the goods in sensational fashion with two incredible headers, as he won the game for his side and wrote his name into the history books.

"I'm not closing the count yet," says Cristiano Ronaldo after historic night for Portugal

Ronaldo's achievement - arguably his finest to date - is one for the ages. The 36-year-old is in the latter part of his career, but he took to social media to confirm that he has no intention of walking away anytime soon.

"But finally and above all, because scoring 111 goals for Portugal means 111 moments like the ones we experienced today in Algarve, moments of worldwide union and happiness for millions and millions of Portuguese citizens all around the globe. For them, every sacrifice is worth it."

"Thank you Portugal. Thanks to all my team-mates and opponents for making this journey so unforgettable. Let's keep meeting inside the pitch in the years to come. I'm not closing the count just yet..."

On that note, here are the best Twitter reactions after Ronaldo's historic goalscoring feat.

BREAKING: @cristiano scores twice for Portugal and becomes the greatest goalscorer in international football history.

He is, indisputably, the 🐐

👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tLXXVHwApx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 1, 2021

💥 He's done it!



🇵🇹 @Cristiano (110)

🇮🇷 Ali Daei (109)



🔥 A phenomenal run of 49 goals in his last 47 Portugal appearances makes the monster from Madeira the outright leading scorer in men's international history. Take a bow, legend 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WFO7XbuKr8 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 1, 2021

Man Utd's @Cristiano Ronaldo makes history!



He nets twice for Portugal to break the men's international goalscoring record 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ZSqfptGXWJ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo🐐 is the top scorer in

UEFA Champions League

- Real Madrid

- Portugal

- UEFA Euro

- Club World Cup

- European Competitions

- FIFA Competitions

- UEFA Competitions

- World Cup Qualifiers

- EURO Qualifiers

🆕 INTERNATIONAL HISTORY#CristianoRonaldo #Portugal pic.twitter.com/kUdrFH1Naq — Mahi VFCᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ ⍟ (@Itz_MahiVFC) September 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to breaking the international goalscoring record pic.twitter.com/WgJklSdpz4 — xander❤️‍🩹 (@MuntariYakubu6) September 2, 2021

Doesn't beat Ronaldo fans staying awake until 5 am just to see Messi lift the Copa America trophy at the Maracana https://t.co/sCa3X8IjqN — Josip (@JosipFCB93) September 2, 2021

Dan James trying to get a photo with Ronaldo before he leaves: pic.twitter.com/dgenRLw7Ik — george (@StokeyyG2) September 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is The greatest there is, the greatest there was and the greatest there will be. THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME #GOAT #Portugal #Legend pic.twitter.com/Z2UM7NftDG — Kinyua Babake Reagan. (@kinyua_kinyuaji) September 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is 36 years old, but looking and playing like he's 26. Unreal longevity. pic.twitter.com/2d1BCe5NzG — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) September 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's goals for Portugal only 14 out of 111 are penalties yet he is penaldo😏🤡?!



The Goat🐐 pic.twitter.com/aBsPFzVJ36 — SportsBettingTipz (@SportsBettingTz) September 2, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is averaging a goal a game for Portugal since turning 30. 🤯⠀



Before turning 30 years :⠀

▶ 118 matches ⚽ 52 goals⠀

⠀

After turning 30 years :⠀

▶ 62 matches ⚽ 59 goals



Aging like a fine wine! 🍷 pic.twitter.com/Mzk2bCPKaX — 𝗡𝗞𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗼⚡ (@NathnaelKebede) September 2, 2021

📸



NIKE have unveiled the "Cristiano Ronaldo pitch", located in Cristiano's hometown, Madeira. The pitch is red with yellow used for the lines and the CR7 logo.



[@Footy_Headlines]pic.twitter.com/qD2PwzO8ce — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) September 2, 2021

This the funniest video of Ronaldo #mufc

pic.twitter.com/ozXI7FygPy — MINISTER OF ENJOYMENT (@unapologetic_w) September 2, 2021

• All time top scorer in football history.

• All time European international top scorer.

• All time Champions League top scorer.

• All time international football top scorer.

• All time Real Madrid top scorer.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the GREATEST of all time. pic.twitter.com/2QycoXSIVu — ' (@TheShowtimeReds) September 2, 2021

Ronaldo scored his first goal for Portugal playing for Manchester united.



Cristiano Ronaldo is now the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football with 110 goals and he plays for Manchester united 👑🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/9M1aJTMXNz — P.A.I.N (@SasheelKarthik) September 2, 2021

Ronaldo scored the goal to become the all-time topscorer in men's international football history and he didn't take a moment for himself to celebrate it. Only focused on restarting the game to score another & win the game.



It's like he knew. He had his moment, deservingly so. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yaaAssfF2b — 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 (@GreatWhiteNueve) September 2, 2021

Is Cristiano Ronaldo the GOAT? 🤔 🐐 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 1, 2021

Need a winning goal in the last minutes?

Hold my ̷b̷e̷e̷r̷ water bottle 😏🚰@Cristiano pic.twitter.com/Wa0xAYKj8t — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is the most inevitable player of all time. — TC (@totalcristiano) September 1, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks goalscoring records. Lionel Messi breaks voting competition records. That's the difference — Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) September 1, 2021

This is why Messi is the biggest footballer ever. No fake news. Ronaldo fans dier gyimii sem sei aa — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) September 1, 2021

To witness this moment tonight @Cristiano my childhood hero score his 100th and 111th international goals in front of my eyes to break the all time record words can’t describe 🇵🇹🐐🔥 @selecaoportugal pic.twitter.com/No15veh4rx — kyle2tweet (@kyle2tweet) September 1, 2021

Messi scoring against Venezuela, Chile and Colombia is "he is playing against farmers"



Ronaldo scoring against Ireland, from the same people "GOAT, greatest there is, greatest there was"



Aren't you ashamed?😭😭 — . (@grimptinho) September 1, 2021

• All time top scorer in football history.

• All time Real Madrid top scorer.

• All time Champions League top scorer.

• All time European international top scorer.

• All time international football top scorer.



Cristiano Ronaldo is the record breaker. pic.twitter.com/k17hdt1s9b — TC (@totalcristiano) September 1, 2021

Messi fans wasted another 90min to slander Ronaldo just for him to score a brace in the 90th minute to win another game for his National Team. When will you guys finally learn that this guy can score any second of the game ffs😭😭 — Albi🇽🇰 (@albiFCB7) September 1, 2021

