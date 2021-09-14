Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings: Ranked from best to worst

EA Sports has revealed the official player ratings for FIFA 22, and most fans feel the ratings match their expectations.

Real Madrid's squad this season has been a key talking point among football maniacs after the departure of former captain Sergio Ramos and star center back Rafael Varane. However, the team had two new additions: David Alaba with an 84 rating on FIFA and deadline day transfer Eduardo Camavinga, coming in at 78.

Casemiro, Karim Benzema, and Thibaut Courtois expectedly notched the pole position in terms of ratings, with 89 overall each, in FIFA 22. They are arguably the most important players in the current Real Madrid squad, and fans see it as a fair decision by EA Sports.

Real Madrid FIFA 22 ratings

Here's the list from best to worst:

Casemiro - 89 Karim Benzema - 89 Thibaut Courtois - 89 Toni Kroos - 88 Luka Modric - 87 Dani Carvajal - 85 David Alaba - 84 Marco Asensio - 83 Ferland Mendy - 83 Federico Valverde - 83 Eder Militao - 82 Isco - 82 Nacho Fernandez - 81 Lucas Vazquez - 81 Vinicius Junior - 80 Marcelo - 80 Eduardo Camavinga - 78 Vallejo - 75 Lunin - 74

Benzema outclassed his teammates last season with 30 goal contributions and has regained his reputation as one of the top strikers in Europe. He couldn't be left out of the France squad either, so it was expected that EA would give him 89 overall.

The forward has also been rewarded throughout the season with multiple boosted FIFA 22 cards.

Casemiro, who also received an 89 overall, is the heart of Real Madrid's midfield. The Brazilian is arguably the best CDM in the world, alongside N'Golo Kante and Joshua Kimmich.

Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois proved to be one of the best in-goal throughout last season and fairly received the 89 base rating in FIFA 22.

Eduardo Camavinga, the latest "wonder-kid" addition to the Real Madrid squad, has received a 78 rating card. He has a huge potential to reach enormous figures in the upcoming versions of the game.

Jesus Vallejo and Andriy Lunin are the players with the lowest base card ratings in the squad, at 75 and 74, respectively.

