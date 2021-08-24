FIFA Best Player Awards Power Rankings: August 2021

One of the most prestigious individual accolades in football, the FIFA Best awards are presented to some of the greatest players in the game.

Some of the best players in the world stand a chance of getting their hands on the award. Last year it was won by Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, with Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi coming second and third, respectively.

There are some interesting names in the mix this time around. With the Ronaldo-Messi dominance coming to an end, options have opened up, with various top players now standing a chance of winning such awards.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the FIFA Men's Best Player Award Power Rankings for the month of August.

#10 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Despite making only 23 Premier League starts last season, Kevin De Bruyne won the PFA Players' Player of the Year, highlighting his quality.

De Bruyne scored six goals and provided 12 assists last season in the Premier League and the Belgium international will be keen to register more minutes in the league this time around. De Bruyne's 2020/21 campaign was influenced by injuries, despite which the midfielder managed to produce excellent numbers.

De Bruyne is one of the best players in world football, but Manchester City will be monitoring the superstar closely. The arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for nearly £106 million reduces the creative burden on De Bruyne, and the 30-year old, who is renowned for his passing and technical ability, will get more rest as a result.

#9 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 3: Leg Two

Kylian Mbappe's future continues to dominate the headlines, with the forward reportedly keen to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe, whose Paris Saint-Germain contract expires next summer, joined the club from AS Monaco for £130.5 million. The 22-year-old is a bonafide superstar and a talismanic presence for both club and country who almost always manages to perform when needed.

However, Mbappe's Euro 2020 stint was a major disappointment. The France international, who endured a poor tournament, has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, who are rumored to be extremely interested in signing him. Mbappe made 27 Ligue 1 starts last season, scoring 27 goals and providing seven assists.

#8 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Another big-name player heavily linked with a move away from their current club is Harry Kane.

Kane enjoyed a world-class 2020/21 season with Tottenham Hotspur. The striker made 35 Premier League starts, scoring 23 goals and providing 14 assists. The England international is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world and has admitted that he wants to get his hands on silverware as soon as possible.

Tottenham Hotspur were poor last season despite Kane's contributions. As a result, the 28-year-old is keen to leave the club, with Manchester City reportedly having a bid rejected earlier this summer. The Premier League champions remain interested in signing Kane and it looks likely that they will try to sign him before the transfer window closes.

