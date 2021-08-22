5 best full-backs in the world right now

The demands of the game have changed, and full-back is arguably a position where the most change has taken place.

The tactical and physical developments in the game has seen managers place immense responsibility on their full-backs. They are supposed to contribute to the attack while not forgetting their defensive duties, and in some teams, the full-backs are also the main source of creativity.

On that note, here's a look at the five best full-backs in the game right now.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo has been a standout player for club and country.

One has to wonder how much of an impact Joao Cancelo's absence had on Portugal's disappointing Euro 2020 campaign.

Cancelo was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, and was expected to start for his country at the tournament. However, the Manchester City man tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before the tournament began, and was unable to participate in the tournament.

Pep Guardiola has spent over £400 million on defenders at Man City 🤑



John Stones: £47.5m

Benjamin Mendy: £52m

Kyle Walker: £45m

Aymeric Laporte: £57m

Danilo: £26.5m

Angelino: £11m

Joao Cancelo: £60m

Nathan Ake: £41m

Ruben Dias: £62m pic.twitter.com/79wwYQhMiD — Goal (@goal) September 28, 2020

The 27-year-old was pivotal last season as Manchester City won the Premier League title. After a subdued first season, Cancelo was utilised in both full-back positions by Pep Guardiola, and impressed with his technical ability.

The former Juventus man often tucked into midfield from full-back positions, from where he played excellent passes. Cancelo did not come cheap, but he is proving to be worth the money for City.

#4 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Andrew Robertson has sizzled for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Andrew Robertson is one of the best left-backs in the game at the moment, so Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will like to have him back as soon as possible.

Robertson is currently out with an injury, with backup left-back Kostas Tsimikas doing a good job in the Scot's absence. However, few players can match Robertson's energy, dynamism and world-class crossing ability, as he is one of the best creative full-backs in the game.

Smiling through the pain of missing the start of the season! Good luck to the boys today ❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/gY2q3wbFlj — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 14, 2021

The Scotland international was signed from relegated Hull City for £8 million in 2017 as a second-choice left-back. Now, the 27-year-old is a firm fan favourite among the Anfield faithful, and many have tipped Robertson to become the Liverpool captain in the future.

