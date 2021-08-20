5 teams that could beat PSG in the UEFA Champions League (2021-22)

Signing Lionel Messi, arguably the best player in the game, on a free transfer has made PSG the team to beat in Europe.

Add to that the likes of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi, apart from Lionel Messi, to play in a side that already has Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Verratti and Marquinhos, PSG are arguably the best team in the continent.

Considering their expensively assembled star cast, PSG are huge favourites to win the Champions League this season. Mauricio Pochettino's side are already overwhelming favourites to win the league title. But having aimed for success in the Champions League for a long time, the club has the best chance to do so this campaign.

Nevertheless, there are a few teams that could beat PSG in the Champions League this season. Here's a look at five of them:

#5 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid could be one of PSG's biggest opponents in Europe this season.

With both Real Madrid and Barcelona not in great shape this season, Atletico Madrid stand a good chance of replicating their league success of the last campaign.

Atletico Madrid's pedigree in the Champions League under Diego Simeone is well known. The Argentine has led his side to two Champions League finals, and has won two Europa League trophies with the club.

Orgullo. Responsabilidad. Desafío. Ilusión.

Felices de seguir en el Atlético de Madrid.



Pride. Responsibility. Challenges. Joy.

Happy to continue at Atlético de Madrid. pic.twitter.com/aVWXJv273Q — Diego Pablo Simeone (@Simeone) July 8, 2021

Simeone will be hoping for better performances in Europe's premier club competition. Atletico Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League last season by eventual winners Chelsea. But the addition of Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul could help them a lot this season, especially against teams like PSG who have a potent midfield and attack at their disposal.

#4 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have one of the best squads in the continent.

Bayern Munich's stability over the years has been noted by one and all. They do not spend extravagant money on a regular basis, but still manage to do well both domestically and in the Champions League.

The Bundesliga giants, who won the continental treble in 2020, were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG last season. This time, they have a new manager - Julian Nagelsmann - who is renowned for his tactical versatility, which could see Bayern turn the tables on PSG should they meet again this campaign.

The DFL-Supercup is the first trophy of Julian Nagelsmann's managerial career.



34 years old and managing Bayern? It probably won't be the last. 😅 pic.twitter.com/sWm5NLmXUW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2021

Bayern Munich have Robert Lewandowski, one of the hottest strikers in the game at the moment, who could wreak havoc against a new-look PSG defence. They also have quality in other areas of the field that could spell trouble for the Ligue 1 giants.

