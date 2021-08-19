Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

The biggest transfer news this week has been coming from the Premier League with Arsenal stepping up their transfer activity. Harry Kane's future has also been subject to intense speculation and his future could be resolved in the next few days.

There are practically 10 days to go until the end of the transfer market. Many deals are still to be completed and there may soon be many surprises. With that in mind, let us take a look at this week's biggest transfer stories with some details about Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus future as well:

Arsenal complete deals for Odegaard and Ramsdale; Willian,Torreira and others could exit club soon

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Arsenal have been the most active team this week so far. Arsenal director Edu Gaspar, after months of effort, has managed to buy Martin Odegaard on a permanent deal from Real Madrid. Real Madrid initially had no intention of selling Odegaard because they wanted to give the Norwegian talent an opportunity.

With the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti, there was no green light given for Odegaard's departure from Madrid. The club's original plan was to sell Isco and keep Martin Odegaard in the team. Then after pre-season the situation changed because Odegaard asked for continuity and above all Real Madrid did not receive offers for Isco. Madrid then considered the possibility of selling Odegaard on a permanent deal to Arsenal after last season's loan spell.

The deal was concluded between the two clubs for a sum of just under €40 million. Arsenal will have the midfielder sign a contract until 2025 with the option to extend until 2026. Martin Odegaard is already in London to complete the deal. It does not end there because the Gunners are also about to define an agreement for a new goalkeeper.

Martin Ødegaard will sign his contract as new Arsenal player today. The agreement will be until June 2026 [option included] - Real Madrid are also preparing their official statement 🔴 #AFC



Aaron Ramsdale deal between Arsenal and Sheffield Utd will be also completed ‘very soon’. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

Aaron Ramsdale is arriving for just over €25 million from Sheffield United after a long and complex negotiation with many difficult phases. Arsenal have chosen him as the goalkeeper of the future and have concluded the deal in the last few hours for the Englishman.

It will then be time to sell some players. From Willian to Torreira, there are many on the list ready to leave London. Negotiations will begin very soon to unlock some situations.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to play at Juventus until 2022

Juventus v Atalanta - Pre-Season Friendly

The week's biggest name in Europe was Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has had a lot of rumors around him and he recently put out a public post on Instagram refuting all those rumors.

But what is really going on? In Spain there has been talk of Real Madrid, but the denial of Carlo Ancelotti is realistic and not strategic. Florentino Perez has spoken many times assuring us that Cristiano Ronaldo will not return to Madrid and he does not intend to go back on those words. The president has been clear and Ronaldo is not a realistic goal for the Merengues this summer because the costs of his salary remain very high.

Cristiano Ronaldo official statement on his future. 🚨🇵🇹 #CR7



“This way of covering my future is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours”. ⚪️👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/g5j9ygdOTm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2021

Manchester City have not taken any steps towards Cristiano Ronaldo until now. Their only target after Jack Grealish has always been Harry Kane. There has been no negotiation for Ronaldo because if Pep Guardiola and the club board had to make an exception, it would have been for Lionel Messi who instead moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

What about Paris Saint-Germain? There is no chance of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo at PSG this summer. Messi's purchase was the biggest signing of an extraordinary summer for the French giants.

There is no intention to bid for Ronaldo and there has never been a real negotiation with Juventus or with the agent of the Portuguese superstar, Jorge Mendes, to bring CR7 to Paris. This is another unrealistic rumor because PSG already have many strikers and have no plans to buy another world class star like Cristiano Ronaldo (regardless of what happens to Kylian Mbappé in the coming days or months).

Paris Saint-Germain are not working in the transfer market anymore and they will not be trying for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar thought he could leave Juventus, but he never really received a proposal worthy of his importance.

It is no coincidence that when his agent Jorge Mendes arrived in Milan, more than 1 month ago, he did not meet Juventus board members despite being within a 10-minute walk. There are no negotiations to start or offers to discuss. Juventus have no offers for Ronaldo and so far the situation remains under control.

For this reason, the vice president of the Bianconeri, Pavel Nedved, has always made it known that "we are counting on Ronaldo and he will be part of our team in the new season". So far, nothing has changed and it will be a huge surprise if anything changes in this regard.

Ronaldo still has a contract valid until June 2022 with Juventus for €31 million net for another season. Massimiliano Allegri is ready to rebuild Juve even with Cristiano in the team. Eventually, in the summer of 2022 Ronaldo will be able to think about choosing the best solution for his future when he will be free from a contract that up until now he has never discussed with Juventus for a renewal.

Manchester City ready with a huge offer for Harry Kane; Tottemham determined to keep him

Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Another big deal waiting for a response in this transfer market finale concerns Harry Kane. Manchester City have a €150 million offer ready since one week to try and convince Tottenham, but Spurs are not considering the sale of the English striker.

Daniel Levy continues to resist the attempts of Man City but the player hopes that there will soon be a turning point because the Citizens have not abandoned the deal and continue to insist on buying Harry Kane after Jack Grealish. It has become an endless story where Tottenham maintain their position for the moment but anything can happen in the next few days.

Tottenham manager Nuno on Harry Kane missing tomorrow match: "Kane is feeling better. His fitness is getting better and better every day. He will join the group on Friday then we will make the decision [for Wolves match on Saturday]”. ⚪️ #THFC @AlasdairGold — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Harry Kane, however, returned to training with the team last Friday. He has no intention of disrespecting the club and has resumed working for Tottenham with the same dedication as last season. Harry Kane is waiting for the final decision on Manchester City's bid.

Inter determined to extend Lautaro Martinez's contract

Argentina v Colombia: Semifinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Finally, the renewal of Lautaro Martinez's contract, expiring in June 2023, is a priority for Inter. On Wednesday, the sporting director Piero Ausilio met Alejandro Camaño, the agent of the Argentine striker. The meeting took place away from the club's headquarters. The extension and economic adjustment of the link between Inter and the striker were discussed.

Lautaro Martinez agent had a meeting with Inter today in Milano. The agreeement to extend his contract is now getting closer - final details to be completed in the next weeks. 🔵🇦🇷 @SkySport #Inter



Tottenham and Atletico Madrid bids have been turned down by Inter, confirmed. https://t.co/uqRQJp2i5B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Inter have envisaged a long-term agreement for the '97 bron striker, who has become increasingly central to the plans of the Nerazzurri club. There is still a small distance between Inter and Lautaro's demand. However, there is confidence in the possibility of finding an agreement with Lautaro Martinez on Euro 6 million per season.

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - 5 Premier League players who can revive their careers this season (2021-22)

Edited by Ashwin