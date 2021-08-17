Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti opens up on the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied any interest in signing Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

The Real Madrid manager took to Twitter to deny rumors linking the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. In his tweet, Ancelotti admitted that he respects Cristiano Ronaldo but wants the club to move forward. Ancelotti tweeted the following:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a Real Madrid legend and I really respect him. But I’ve never asked or planned to sign Cristiano this summer. We’re looking forward."

Cristiano es una leyenda del Real Madrid y tiene todo mi cariño y respeto. Nunca me he planteado ficharle. Miramos hacia adelante. #HalaMadrid — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) August 17, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has been a major talking point as the transfer window enters its final two weeks. The 36-year-old forward has only got one year remaining on his Juventus contract with no talk of any extension happening as things stand.

Real Madrid are one of the few clubs linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo. Other clubs linked include Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. According to various reports, Paris Saint-Germain were keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo in case Kylian Mbappé decided to join Real Madrid in the coming future.

The Portuguese joined Real Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2009 for a then-transfer record of £80 million. He is currently Los Blancos' leading goalscorer, having scored 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Ronaldo played a vital role in helping Real Madrid win the La Decima in 2014 under the management of Carlo Ancelotti.

Also Read: David James' column - Ranking the 5 favorites for the European Golden Boot this season (2021-22)

Cristiano Ronaldo under Ancelotti:



100 Games 👕

110 Goals ⚽️

47 Assists 🎯

3 Trophies 🏆 https://t.co/pqmXNM75Gt pic.twitter.com/vPPWCsH3Hd — Jay (@Jayy7i) August 16, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Juventus player despite interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain

Despite interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, Cristiano Ronaldo is still a Juventus player going into the new Serie A season.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have not yet received any offers for their number 7. PSG were the front-runners in signing Cristiano Ronaldo. However, their primary focus is to keep Kylian Mbappe, who, like Ronaldo, has just one year remaining on his contract.

Manchester City, who were the other club linked with the forward, have their eyes set on completing the signing of Harry Kane which leaves them out of recognition as well.

Despite his age, Cristiano Ronaldo is coming into the new season in splendid form. The 36-year-old forward won the Golden Boot at the recently-concluded Euro 2020, having scored five goals for Portugal in the competition.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

For all the latest football news and updates, follow the Sportskeeda Football page on Facebook!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee