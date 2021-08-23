Good passers are always appreciated in football. Excellent vision leads to finding better opportunities on the field, but there are very few players who are able to combine both vision and passing.

Such world-class players are always in demand. The ability to spot a player and provide an inch-perfect pass is obviously a very desirable skill, and managers love players who are able to do that on a regular basis.

Usually, such ability is found in midfielders, but certain forwards and defenders boast such talent as well. On that note, we look at the 5 footballers with the best vision in world football right now (2021).

#5 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

One of the best midfielders of this century, Toni Kroos has been world-class for quite some time now.

A prodigious talent, Kroos started his professional career with Bayern Munich. The midfielder made his name as an excellent passer and a metronomic midfield presence, capable of dictating play with his ability on the ball. A highly technical player, the Germany international was surprisingly sold to Real Madrid in 2014 for £22.5 million.

After several month of problems on my pubic bone i think its time to give it a rest and work on it to be well prepared for a long season. Back asap as always. pic.twitter.com/NP6oBcRNcj — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) August 3, 2021

Kroos has excelled with Los Blancos. The 31-year old has been a consistent starter for the club since joining, and has won two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies, apart from three Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy with Bayern Munich. With his national team, Kroos has won the World Cup.

#4 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Paul Pogba's Manchester United spell continues to garner mixed reactions, but there is no denying that the midfielder has been one of the club's best players in the first two games of the current season.

Pogba returned to Manchester United for a then world-record fee of £94.5 million in 2016, but his performances have often been questioned since then. The France international is physically gifted and technically excellent, but remains a frustratingly inconsistent figure.

Paul Pogba already has 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 assists this season 📞 pic.twitter.com/4iePO14EsV — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2021

This season has begun extremely well though. Pogba produced four beautiful assists against Leeds United and assisted Mason Greenwood's equalizer against Southampton as well. Manchester United look much better when the 28-year old starts, and the club should do all they can to get him to sign a new deal.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ashwin