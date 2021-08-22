5 best foreign players to play for Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool have become a dominant European force since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, with the team consistently competing for both Premier League and Champions League titles.

Liverpool have an illustrious history. However, since the beginning of the Premier League era, the club always endured a topsy-turvy run of form, but there has not been a shortage of world-class players featuring for the team.

Some incredible names have represented Liverpool over the years, and have created their own legacies. Liverpool's recruitment has become much better in recent years as well.

On that note, here's a look at the five best foreign players to play for Liverpool in the Premier League.

#5 Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has been a standout performer for Liverpool.

Sadio Mane's performances have often been overshadowed by Mohamed Salah's. But Liverpool could not have found success under Jurgen Klopp without the former Red Bull Salzburg man's displays.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton for £37 million in 2016 after two good seasons with the Saints. The Senegal international immediately established himself as a key player of the first team, causing trouble to opposition defences with his intelligent runs and sheer pace.

The forward has made 220 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring 98 goals and providing 44 assists. The 29-year-old has won the Champions League and the Premier League with the club, and was awarded the Premier League Golden Boot for his performances during the 2018-19 season.

#4 Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is the first-choice goalkeeper at Liverpool

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, Alisson Becker is a modern-day no.1. Good with his feet and a world-class shot-stopper, Alisson has played a key role in Liverpool's transformation under Jurgen Klopp.

Alisson did not come cheap, costing Liverpool £56.2 million to sign him from Roma in 2018. The 28-year-old has had some issues with injuries during his time at the club, but Alisson has rarely set a foot wrong when he has played. From his good passing to his excellent reflexes, Alisson has often been a key player for the club.

The Brazil international, like Mane, has won the Champions League and the Premier League with the club. Last season, with Liverpool chasing a top-four spot, the goalkeeper scored an injury time winner against West Bromwich Albion to ensure they stayed in contention.

