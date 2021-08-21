5 most consistent footballers in the Premier League

The Premier League is the most competitive league in the world. As such, clubs are extremely cautious before spending huge amounts of money on a particular player, more so in recent years.

Players have to be consistent and fit in order to succeed in the Premier League. While mercurial talents have found a home in the English top-flight, they are very rare.

Consistent players are rare commodities. To be able to produce the same level of performance on a regular basis every week is not easy. It's not surprising then that such players cost huge sums of money both in fees and wages.

With that in mind, here's a look at the five most consistent footballers in the Premier League:

#5 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

After an injury-riddled and subdued 2019-20 season, N'Golo Kante was once again at his very best for Chelsea during the last campaign.

One of the best midfielders in the world, Kante proved essential as Chelsea won the Champions League last season. The France international has established himself as a highly consistent, defensively astute and dynamic midfielder with good stamina and the ability to read the game well.

N'Golo Kante, that's the tweet.



Is there anything he can't do?

Kante joined Chelsea in 2016 after winning the Premier League with Leicester City for £32.2 million. Apart from last season's Champions League success with Chelsea, he's won a Premier League title and a Europa League trophy. The 30-year old was one of the best players at the 2018 World Cup, which France won.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Arguably the best midfielder in world football, Kevin De Bruyne has constantly displayed his qualities in the Premier League since joining Manchester City from Wolfsburg for £55 million in 2015.

A world-class creator, De Bruyne is renowned for his excellent passing and technical ability. The Belgium international is the most important player for arguably the best team in Europe. Manchester City have often struggled when De Bruyne has missed games.

Very honoured and proud to receive this award twice in a row!

The 30-year old has won three Premier League titles with the Sky Blues. Apart from that, he has also been named the Premier League Player of the Season for 2019-20, and has twice won the PFA Players' Player of the Year.

