5 greatest foreign players to have played for Manchester United in the Premier League

Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in world football, and some truly world-class players have played for the club.

Even before the appointment of Sir Alex Ferguson as manager, the club enjoyed the talents of extraordinarily gifted players. Under Ferguson, the club regularly signed foreign players, with many of them becoming legends of United and the Premier League.

Manchester United boast some of the greatest players to have played the game as their legends. We look at the five greatest foreign players to have played for the Red Devils in the Premier League.

#5 Nemanja Vidic

Manchester United v Hull City - Premier League

Manchester United's latest centre-back acquisition, Frenchman Raphael Varane, admitted his admiration for the legendary defensive duo of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand in a recent interview.

While Ferdinand was an elegant centre-back, Vidic was renowned for his toughness.

The Serbian joined United in January 2006 for nearly £10 million from Spartak Moscow. He quickly made his name as an aggressive, no-nonsense centre-back who did not shy away from performing risky and dangerous challenges.

Only four defenders have won the Premier League Player of the Year award:



Nemanja Vidic

Vincent Kompany

Virgil van Dijk

Ruben Dias



Choose your dream centre-back partnership from them 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kWB6ANe9MQ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 5, 2021

Vidic was regarded as one of the best in the world during his prime. The defender, who also captained Manchester United, won five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with the club, and was also named Premier League Player of the Season twice.

#4 Peter Schmeichel

The Best FIFA Football Awards - Show

Peter Schmeichel is regarded by many as one of the best buys made by Sir Alex Ferguson during his spell as Manchester United boss.

Schmeichel joined Manchester United from Brondby in 1991 for £675,000. In England he blossomed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world, with his athletic saves and imposing personality making him stand out on a consistent basis.

30 years ago I signed for the greatest club in the world. On days like these a lot of memories are brought back. Remember it all like it was yesterday #MUFC 💫🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/YevkQpispY — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) August 6, 2021

The Denmark international won the treble with Manchester United. Schmeichel later represented clubs like Sporting CP and Aston Villa, and retired in 2003.

His son Kasper is also a Premier League winner, having won the league with Leicester City.

