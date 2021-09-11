Hero ISL to feature in EA Sports FIFA 22

The release of EA Sports FIFA 22 is just around the corner, and according to recent reports, fans have yet another reason to be excited. Indian followers of the franchise can rejoice as the Hero Indian Super League will feature in this year’s iteration of the title.

The Hero Indian Super League will head into its eighth season in 2021-22. All eleven ISL clubs, with their kits and other associated marks, will feature in the newest FIFA entry, which will hit virtual shelves on October 1.

This comes as significant news for ardent football followers in India and abroad, as they will witness one of the most successful leagues on the subcontinent on the biggest stage of them all.

More importantly, this glorious addition will enable players to develop and intensify their connections with local players and clubs.

A spokesperson from ISL opined:

“We are excited and proud to see India’s premier football league, Indian Super League, is set to debut in FIFA 22. The FIFA gaming platform opens unique opportunities for a young league like ISL and its 11 clubs to cater to the fast-growing fan base globally. The digital ISL experience will be a big innovation for the league this season onwards.”

FIFA 22 is the only platform where players can take part and witness some of Europe’s biggest competitions, including the UEFA Champions and the Europa League, along with other domestic cups, which will now include ISL.

FIFA 22 to feature Hypermotion technology

The recently concluded transfer window left players on tenterhooks as they saw their favorite players, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, jump ship to conquer France and England, respectively.

While this makes it a compelling reason for players to purchase FIFA 22, Hypermotion technology is another.

Closer look at FIFA 22 gameplay with Hypermotion ⚡️



The developers scanned 22 players in their element to provide an unrivaled gaming experience that will be fluid and realistic, along with EA’s proprietary machine-learning algorithm.

In other words, Hypermotion technology brings gamers closer to how players interact with each other on the pitch to provide a more organic gaming experience.

