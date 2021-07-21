What to expect from FIFA 22 HyperMotion: Supported platforms and everything we know so far

FIFA 22 just released the highly anticipated gameplay trailer, which was full of new features, modes, gameplay and more. Combine that with the fact that Carrer Mode seems to also be getting a lot of new features and a long overdue overhaul, FIFA 22 is set to be the biggest and best release in the long-standing soccer simulation franchise. One of the biggest aspects that players are looking forward to is the inclusion of all-new HyperMotion gameplay. Here's everything on HyperMotion in FIFA 22 so far.

FIFA 22 HyperMotion

FIFA 22 set out to do what no other sports simulation video game has done before: make a representation that is an almost perfect replica of the real thing. Many games, namely NBA 2K, have struggled with this aspect of creating a genuine experience on the virtual court or field. FIFA, however, might have finally cracked the code.

HyperMotion, the new gameplay feature coming to FIFA 22, will likely revolutionize the way sports games are made. Rather than the traditional motion capture that most games and media forms use, FIFA took it a step (lots of steps actually) further. They suited up two 11-man teams with the motion capture technology and had them play a full, legitimate match of football.

This makes all the animations genuine, the reactions true and the gameplay so much more real. Evidently, it has added over 4,000 animations to the game, and will certainly make this one of the most realistic sports games ever.

HyperMotion is the most anticipated part of the latest FIFA game, but unfortunately, it won't be for everyone. HyperMotion will only be supported by next-gen consoles. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to utilize this all-new feature, but PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 will not have it.

HyperMotion will likely beone of the major driving forces behind purchasing the game, but it's important to note that not all versions of the game will have it.

