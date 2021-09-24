When does FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition come out? Release date, price, and more

FIFA 22 is set to be released very soon, and for those who pre-ordered, the bonuses will be coming soon as well. It's going to be a huge game as it is set to debut some new features like HyperMotion that could revolutionize the sports gaming industry.

There are two versions of FIFA 22: Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition. Both were available for pre-order and will be available for download a bit earlier than when the game officially goes live.

All details about FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition

Release date

The official release date for all versions of FIFA 22 is October 1. It cannot be played until that date. However, to avoid waiting and to be able to play the game as soon as midnight arrives, players who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition can download it early. Here's when they can download it:

Now for Xbox users

September 25 for PlayStation users

September 25 for PC users

Price

The Standard Edition of FIFA 22 retails for about $60 USD ($70 for next-gen), as almost all new video games do. However, with so many bonuses and rewards, the Ultimate Edition costs a bit more. It retails for approximately $100 USD, with some places selling it for up to $120. If players want the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22, they're going to have to shell out.

Rewards

There are several rewards to entice players to spend the few extra dollars to buy the Ultimate Edition, including:

Untradeable FUT Ones to Watch item

4 Days Early Access (start playing September 27)

4600 FIFA Points

FUT Team of the Week 1 Player

Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick, for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent, local youth prospect with world-class potential

Additionally, there is a bonus for pre-ordering with Best Buy (though they have the most expensive price tag right now). Those who do will win a free Christian Pulisic Funko POP! vinyl figure.

