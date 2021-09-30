FIFA 22 server status: How to check if the game's servers are down?

FIFA 22 is currently available to those who pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition or opted for Early Access. However, if the servers are down, these players will be unable to enjoy the game.

Players receive many benefits from playing the game in advance before its official release. It all boils down to advancing their Ultimate Team's progress. Yet, players will be unable to do so if EA servers are inaccessible.

They may experience various problems, such as being kicked out of matches or being unable to connect to matchmaking. Currently, EA servers are up and running, but in the future, players can check it out themselves.

FIFA 22: How to check the server status of the game?

The server status is indicated here (Image via EA Help)

Whenever players are facing connectivity issues, they may check the EA server status by visiting the official EA Help website for FIFA 22. It shows the server status across all available platforms like PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Green indicates that the servers are online, whereas yellow and red imply that something is wrong. The server may be unavailable due to routine maintenance or temporary issues. Server errors could also be the result of some last-minute preparations, as the game is set to launch tomorrow.

When the servers in FIFA 22 go down, it is obvious that gamers will be unable to play multiplayer. However, the game isn't all about multiplayer, and there are various modes players can try out. These include Career Mode, Player Career Mode, Create-A-Club, and Kick Off (Exhibition).

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have scheduled a FIFA 22 maintenance coming up on September 30, from 4:00 to 06:00 UTC.



FUT & VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the maintenance in order to avoid potential mid-match disconnects. We have scheduled a FIFA 22 maintenance coming up on September 30, from 4:00 to 06:00 UTC.



FUT & VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the maintenance in order to avoid potential mid-match disconnects.

Earlier today, the FIFA 22 servers were down for maintenance for two hours. As stated in the above tweet, FIFA Ultimate Team and VOLTA Football matchmaking were disabled 30 minutes before the maintenance began.

Sudden lagging is usually the best indicator that the servers are not in a good condition. However, it can sometimes result from poor internet connection as well. Another sign of FIFA 22 being down or undergoing maintenance is when players can't sign in using the menus.

All servers have been restored (Image via @EAFIFADirect, Twitter)

All FIFA 22 online services have been restored as of now. The maintenance was carried out in stages, with PS4, Xbox One, and PC services being restored first. The servers for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia were also restored an hour later.

Also Read

EA Help @EAHelp @Chrisavfc2604 Hey, I hope that this maintenance will improve things for you but please feel free to contact us here @EAHelp should you need any help with our game. -Kurt twitter.com/messages/compo… @Chrisavfc2604 Hey, I hope that this maintenance will improve things for you but please feel free to contact us here @EAHelp should you need any help with our game. -Kurt twitter.com/messages/compo…

EA Help has also suggested players to contact them directly if they face any other issues while playing FIFA 22.

Edited by Shaheen Banu