"Create a Club" feature in FIFA 22: All we know about it so far

FIFA 22's Career Mode is set to get a major revamp with a "Create A Club" mode, featuring a vivid Manager Mode experience, with multiple new features.

EA Sports has launched its first official trailer for FIFA 22, which promises loads of technical modifications and hyper-realistic gameplay elements. Not only is this true in terms of gameplay and graphics, but the developers are also set to bring in some significant changes in the new version's in-game Career Mode.

Create a club is back in FIFA 22 Career Mode and sometime next month I’ve got an announcement for you which relates to exactly this part of FIFA 22 👀



We’ve been working on it for nearly 9 months 🙏🏽🚨 pic.twitter.com/XRvMOpEwEq — Nubaid (@RamboFYI) July 11, 2021

EA Sports confirmed that they are making a lot of changes to Player Careers, as well as introducing a completely new dimension to the game with the “Create A Club” feature. The official in-game description reads,

"Live out your football dreams in FIFA 22 Career Mode as you create a club and lead them from relegation candidates to global giants, and enjoy an overhauled Player Career experience that gives you more ways to progress, achieve, and immerse yourself in your Pro’s journey through the game."

Here's everything that is known about the new Career Mode feature in FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Career Mode: "Create a Club" and "Player Career" features

Image via EA Sports - FIFA 22

The "Create A Club" mode promises FIFA players the chance to create their very own club from the ground up. Though EA Sports is yet to provide a whole lot of information about the new mode, fans can expect custom kits, crests, media, stadiums, and possibly even more.

The official tag, “From relegation to candidates to global giants,” can also be a good indication that a user's custom team will start at the very bottom of the table of a chosen league. The key challenge with the entire concept will probably be the need to grind out the customized club and work the way up to the top.

FIRST FIFA 22 REVEAL! | CREATE A CLUB CAREER MODE! https://t.co/HTE3pwKtAW — Matt (@MGH) July 11, 2021

Rumors suggest that the Create A Club mode might only be available in the next-gen or ultimate edition of FIFA 22. But since EA Sports is yet to officially comment on the possible changes and updates, it must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Also, as EA has posted about the new Career Mode feature on the main FIFA 22 page, there’s a good possibility that it will be available to everyone, with or without the aforementioned exclusive editions.

Confirmed on @Xbox website - you can make your own kits, badges and STADIUM in FIFA 22 create-a-club career mode. I've wanted to talk about this for so long, it's amazing! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RiyKLmcG0A — Matt (@MGH) July 12, 2021

Additionally, EA has also promised its fans an “overhauled” experience with the Player Career feature. Through this, a user might have the option to step into the shoes of a customized/inbuilt player. The main intention of the user in this mode would be to play with the featured player, to then progress their career.

Pretty exciting that you can create a Club in FIFA 22 Career Mode..



What do you want specifically in Career Mode? — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) July 11, 2021

Given that FIFA's Career Mode hasn’t seen any substantial changes in the last few years, the one in the upcoming version could be a breath of fresh air for players who prefer it over FUT. However, Electronic Arts is yet to drop elaborative details on FIFA 22's Career Mode, which is expected to arrive on July 22nd, at EA Play Live 2021.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod