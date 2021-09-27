What time does FIFA 22 come out on October 1?

FIFA 22 will be available to all players starting October 1 as the standard edition gets released.

As per sources, the full release is scheduled for 4:30 am IST all across India. There are no expectations of any delays, as EA Sports have stuck with the tradition of releasing the game in the last week of September. However, there are a few rumors that globally, FIFA 22 will be released on September 30 at 11:00 pm BST.

The release time in India will depend on the global timings of the release. The game will be released at 11:00 pm BST (3:30 am IST) if the rumors are true. But based on previous releases, 4:30 am on October 1 looks to be the actual timing as of now.

FIFA 22’s release: Date and time

Date of full release: October 1

Time of release: 4:30 am IST

Platforms: PC, console, Nintendo Switch.

Changes from FIFA 21 release

The release of FIFA 21 was delayed last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. FIFA 21 was released on October 9 at 12:00 am BST which is the equivalent of 4:30 am Indian time. For FIFA 22, EA Sports has gone back to a more traditional last week of September release date.

Available edition

FIFA 22 standard edition will be available at 4:30 am IST and 12:00 am BST on October 1. The standard edition is priced at Rs. 2999 in India and $59.99 in the US for PC, and will have all the game modes and some bonus goodies.

About FIFA 22

FIFA 22 will be available for next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox X/S. It will also be available on Windows, older-gen consoles and Nintendo Switch. The game will also feature on Google Stadia. However, details about it are yet to be disclosed.

FIFA 22 has several additional features to excite players this year. On next-gen consoles, the game will feature new HyperMotion gameplay technology which will have added dynamism. This uses advanced 11 vs 11 match capture, which adds realism, along with 4000 new animations.

FIFA 22 will also have early access starting from October 27. Early access will only be available to the owners of FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition.

Early Access release date and time

EA Play @EAPlay Hit the pitch first in #FIFA22 ⚽️ and enjoy up to 10 hours of gameplay with the EA Play Early Access Trial, available NOW before the game launches on October 1! Hit the pitch first in #FIFA22 ⚽️ and enjoy up to 10 hours of gameplay with the EA Play Early Access Trial, available NOW before the game launches on October 1! https://t.co/tX3ccE5XCM

FIFA 22 releases early access for consoles and PCs on October 27 outside the US. It will be released at 12:00 am British Summer Time (4:30 am IST). Within the US, the release will be on September 26 at 9:00 pm Pacific Time.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition, with more features and four days of early access, has a price of Rs. 4299. There is also a 10 hour fully unlocked trial available on EA play to help players decide if they want to make a bigger investment or not. Having an EA play subscription will also give a 10% discount on pre-purchase.

