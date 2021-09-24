Is FIFA 22 cross-platform? All you need to know

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1st, and one of the most exciting new additions to the game will be the online co-op in Ultimate Team. Unfortunately, the game will not be supporting cross-platform play.

Players will want to connect with as many people as possible now that they can play FIFA 22 with their friends. The popularity of FIFA games is largely due to its online multiplayer mode. For this reason, in-game microtransactions are also done by many players.

It seems that Electronic Arts (EA) isn't a fan of cross-platform gaming, and their position has not altered for this year's game either.

FIFA 22: Is crossplay available for the game?

The lack of crossplay in FIFA 22 will be carried over to the next console generation. PS5 owners will be unable to play with Xbox Series X/S owners. Gamers from other generations of the same console family will also be unable to do so.

This means that PS4 players will not be able to play with or against PS5 players. However, FUT progress will be carried over from PS4 to PS5, or from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S.

This was verified by EA Sports in the FIFA 22 FAQ about Dual Entitlement. According to them, gamers can match up with and compete against other players based on the game edition they're playing.

PS4 vs PS5 and Xbox One vs Xbox Series X/S availability

Those who are playing FIFA 22 on the PS4 can play with and against other gamers who are playing the same version of the game. This is true whether they are using the PS4 or the PS5.

The Xbox One version of FIFA 22 is no different. Players can play with and against other Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S gamers who are playing the same version.

Those playing the PS5 version of FIFA 22 will, however, only be able to match up with and play against other PS5 players. This also applies for FIFA 22 on Xbox Series X/S, where only Xbox Series X/S players will be able to play with/against each other.

FIFA 22 has been made available for Early Access Free Trial since September 22nd. Players with an EA Play subscription are allowed to try it out before others. The Web App was released on the same date, while the mobile Companion App was released only yesterday.

