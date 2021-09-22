What is FIFA 22 Early Access? Pre-download details for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC revealed

FIFA fans who wish to play the latest game before its release can do so through the Early Access Free Trial. Starting from today, EA Play subscribers can access the game before the official launch on October 1.

Usually, preloading involves downloading and installing a game before its scheduled release date. However, gamers are not able to play it until its launch. But through the Early Access Free Trial, they get to experience FIFA 22 in advance.

The duration of the trial is limited to 10 hours. Players who wish to continue playing have to pre-order the game or buy it when it comes out.

FIFA 22: Early Access details revealed for all platforms

To access the free trial for FIFA 22, users will need an EA Play (EA Access) subscription. The EA Play service is available on Steam, Origin, Playstation, and Xbox.

Those who wish to sign up to EA Play must follow these steps:

First, they have to visit the EA Play website. Players can use this link for doing so.

Players can use this link for doing so. Then, they have to click Join Now on the upper right-hand corner of the screen.

on the upper right-hand corner of the screen. This is where users must choose a payment schedule, either on a monthly or annual basis. This subscription can only be applied to one platform. Therefore, they should carefully decide where they wish to play FIFA 22 Early Access.

or basis. This subscription can only be applied to one platform. Therefore, they should carefully decide where they wish to play FIFA 22 Early Access. When the subscription plan is chosen, gamers will be sent to the relevant store on their platform to finalize the transaction.

Once done, they can preload FIFA 22 on their chosen platform and play the Free Trial.

Also Read

Players can download and play ten hours of FIFA 22 gameplay one week ahead of time with the subscription. The game is available to preload and play on the EA Play app starting today, and the trial will be accessible from 18:00 BST (British Summer Time).

This Early Access Free Trial will only be available from September 22 to October 1. EA Play members who have pre-ordered a copy of the game will be able to continue playing after October 1.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Ravi Iyer