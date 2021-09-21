How to pre-download FIFA 22 on PC, Xbox & PlayStation before official release

FIFA 22 will be released on October 1st, but gamers can shorten their wait through pre-ordering. Furthermore, they won't have to waste time downloading the game on release day if they preload it now. This is called preloading, and the player gets the game installed on their device before it launches. However, this does not mean that they will be able to play it.

That would require some extra purchases like pre-orders and subscriptions. This article examines how players can preload FIFA 22 on PC alongside the PS and Xbox consoles.

FIFA 22: How to preload the game on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

Players who wish to preload and play FIFA 22 before anyone else will require an EA Play subscription. EA Play and Origin Access members are allowed to download and play the game from September 22.

However, players will only get the Free Trial through this method. If they opt to purchase the pre-order, they will get a 10% discount through their subscription.

Here are the steps for signing up to EA Play:

Go to the EA Play website using this link.

using this link. In the upper right-hand corner, click Join Now .

. Choose a payment schedule, which is either done on a monthly or annual basis. (Note: The subscription will only apply to one platform).

or basis. (Note: The subscription will only apply to one platform). Players will then be sent to the appropriate store on their platform to finish the purchase.

Once this is done, players can preload FIFA 22 on their devices. Here are the steps for players on all platforms:

For PCs

Visit the Steam / Origin Library (where the game was purchased from).

/ Library (where the game was purchased from). Go to the game's page and download the early access. Here are the links for Steam and Origin.

For PlayStation consoles

Select the Games Home option.

option. Choose among the different FIFA 22 pre-order options.

options. A countdown is started, and players can preload their games only after it ends.

For Xbox consoles

Players must press the Xbox button on their controllers.

on their controllers. Then, they have to choose My Apps and Games .

. From there, players must go to your library and choose All Purchased Games. FIFA 22 can be downloaded from here.

FIFA 22 will be released on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows.

