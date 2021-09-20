How to pre-download FIFA 22 on Xbox before its release date

Although FIFA 22 is officially releasing next month, there are ways through which players can minimize their wait. By preloading the game now, players don't have to waste time by downloading files after it is released.

Once the purchase is made, players can then download FIFA 22 on their platform of choice. Xbox Series X/S has made the game available to download much earlier than other platforms. Here's a look at how Xbox users can preload FIFA 22 before other platforms.

FIFA 22: How to preload the game on Xbox Series X/S consoles

Preloading FIFA 22 ahead of its release date on the Game Pass app (Image via MrHToast, Reddit)

The first thing that players will need is an Xbox Game Pass subscription to get access to Game Pass titles. Subscribed players need to follow the given steps:

To get started, players must first turn on their Xbox console and open the Game Pass app.

app. Then they must wait for the contents of the app to load before scrolling down to the Coming soon section.

section. To see a complete list of upcoming games, players must select the Show all button.

button. Finally, they must select FIFA 22, where they will see "Pre-Install" in place of the Download button.

button. Once that button is clicked, players can immediately begin downloading the game and begin playing on the day it is released.

The Game Pass app for iPhone and Android allows players to start this process as well. To do so, they must take the following steps:

Players must first install the Game Pass app on their device and log in using their Xbox account.

app on their device and log in using their Xbox account. They must then go to the Home tab, scroll down to the Coming Soon section, and select FIFA 22.

section, and select FIFA 22. Finally, players must select the console they want to use by pressing 'Pre-Install To'.

FIFA 22 Early Access will be available on all platforms on September 22nd. Players must have an active EA Play membership to start playing FIFA 22 from this date. They can also do so if they have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition but don't have EA Play/Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to access the game from 27th September. Those who wish to focus on Ultimate Team would benefit greatly from getting early access to develop their team.

